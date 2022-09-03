UW financial aid

A University of Wyoming student waits for assistance at the Scholarships and Financial Aid office on campus this week.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

CASPER — President Joe Biden’s recently announced student loan forgiveness plan could bring welcome relief to some students in Wyoming.

“It’s going to help a lot of our students,” Brandy Payne, Laramie County Community College financial aid director, said. “We needed relief in the wake of the pandemic.”

