As National Sexual Assault Awareness Month continues through April, Carbon County COVE is spreading awareness and support for victims and survivors of sexual assault.
Shelby Oliver, COVE’s direct service advocate, said it has organized events throughout the month to further raise awareness.
The community was encouraged to wear teal for a “Day of Action” near the beginning of the month. Teal is the color of sexual assault awareness and prevention.
A community night was held at the Rawlins fairgrounds Thursday, where people decorated T-shirts that will be displayed during the Clothesline Project event.
The Clothesline Project, happening Thursday, is an “empowering event display, designed to provide healing, support and education about violence and violence prevention,” according to the organization.
It’s “a visual display bearing witness to interpersonal violence. These T-shirts have been created by survivors and other caring individuals to symbolize those that have suffered from domestic violence, sexual assault, childhood sexual abuse/incestuous abuse, physical assault or death.
“The Clothesline Project began in 1990 when members of the Cape Cod Women’s Agenda hung a clothesline across the Village Green in Hyannis, Massachusetts, with 31 shirts designed by survivors of assault, rape and child sexual abuse. Women viewing the clothesline came forward to create shirts of their own and the line kept growing.”
The event runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. There will be a raffle drawing with prizes from Bucks, Ichiban and others. Light refreshments will be served.
On April 25, the community is invited to participate in Denim Day.
COVE Executive Director Jennifer Evans said the agency has been serving the community since the 1980s.
“We are a nonprofit domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking program. All of our services are free and confidential,” Evans said. “Some of the services that we offer include helping with victim advocacy and support, court support, medical and court accompaniment, emergency financial assistance, relocation assistance and we have a clothing bank.”
Evans said the goal this month is to raise as much awareness as possible through events and prompt community involvement.
“It’s not just a community problem, it’s a nationwide problem,” Evans said, adding there is a local 24-hour crisis line, 307-324-7071.