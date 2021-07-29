Carbon County Fair logo (small)

 

JULY 30 

8 a.m. -- Dog Show Registration

9 a.m. -- Dog Show — East Lawn

JULY 31

7 a.m. -- Lions Club Pancake Breakfast — Jeffrey Center

10 a.m. -- Fair Parade — Downtown

1-3 p.m. -- Open Class Entries Taken — Exhibit Hall

3 p.m. -- Mud Volleyball Tournament — Proceeds are split between the teams and the 4-H Foundation.

AUG. 1

8-10 a.m. -- Check in Swine

8 a.m. -- Junior Horse Mouthing and Check-In — Hunter Hack, Showmanship, Western Equitation, Western Pleasure, Programmed Ride, Trail, Western Riding, Reining, Barrel Racing, and Pole Bending

8-10 a.m. -- Enter Open Class Exhibits — Exhibit Building

9 a.m. -- Mandatory Horse Show Exhibitor Meeting — Arena — Junior Horse Show—Showmanship, Halter & English Classes immediately following programmed ride and Trail, Performance.

9-11 a.m. -- 4H Setup and Booths, Judge Misc.

10-11 a.m. Sheep And Goat Check-In/Inspection by Veterinarian

Noon to 3 p.m. -- Judge Open Class Exhibits

4-7 p.m. -- Check In Swine

6 p.m. -- Ranch Rodeo — Enter at 6 p.m. and start at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m. -- Enter 4H Rabbits and Poultry

AUG. 2

7:30-9:30 a.m. -- Enter 4H Rabbits and Poultry

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- FFA Entries on Grounds

8 a.m. Mandatory Horse Play Day Meeting

8-10 a.m. -- Sheep and Goat Check-in/Inspection by Veterinarian

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Set-up FFA, Open Class and Commercial Booths

9:30 a.m. -- Rabbit Show — East Lawn Show Ring

Noon -- Sheep Lead Entries Due at the Fair Office

Noon to 4 p.m. -- Energy Day - Center Parking Lot

1 p.m. -- Poultry Show — East Lawn Show Ring

1 p.m. Weigh Market Sheep/Goats

2-8 p.m. -- Exhibit Buildings Open to the Public

2 p.m. -- Judge FFA Exhibits

4-6 p.m.--Check in Swine

5 p.m. -- Cat Show — Exhibit Building Demonstration Booth

5 p.m. -- Enter Working Ranch Horse Contest — Arena — Sponsored by Bank of Commerce in Rawlins

5:30 p.m. -- Working Ranch Horse Contest

6 p.m. -- Small Animal Showmanship — East Lawn

7 p.m. -- Award Junior Horse Show Overall Awards — Arena

7 p.m. -- Weigh Swine

AUG. 3

8 a.m. -- Cattle Dog Trials — Contact Clyde Johnson at 307-399-0604 for more information

8:30 a.m. -- Sheep Show — Multi-Plex

8:30 a.m. -- Dairy Goat Show - East Lawn

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- Exhibit Buildings Open to Public

Noon -- Enter Pie Contest — Demonstration Booth

1 p.m. -- Meat Goat and Dairy Goat Show — Multi-Plex

1 p.m. -- Weigh Market Beef

4 p.m. -- Sheep Lead Contest — East Lawn Show Ring

6 p.m. -- Breeding and Showmanship Swine Show — Carbon County Multi-Plex

6 p.m. -- County Roping — Enter at 6 p.m. and rope at 7 p.m.

AUG. 4

8 a.m. -- Market Swine Show — Carbon County Multi-Plex

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- Exhibit Buildings Open to Public

Noon -- Enter Cookie and Cake Contest — Demonstration Booth — Judging at 1 p.m.

2 p.m. Dummy Roping Contest — East Lawn

2 p.m. -- Tractor Driving Contest — Northeast Parking Lot

3 p.m. -- Clover Bud Promotion — Exhibit Hall Demonstration Booth

3 p.m. -- Swine, Sheep and Goat Line-up, State Fair Sign-up and Consignment/Medical Forms due in Fair Office

3 p.m. -- CC Project Heifer Judging — Preg. Tests, Interviews, Evaluations

4 p.m. -- Practice for Public Style Revue — CC Multi-Plex

5 p.m. -- Public Style Revue — CC Multi-Plex

7 p.m. -- CC Rodeo, Mutton Bustin’ and Wild Pony Races — $10 adults and $5 for kids

AUG. 5

9 a.m. -- Beef Show followed by Showmanship — Carbon County Multi-Plex

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- Exhibit Buildings Open to the Public

Noon -- Enter Chili Cook-Off — Demonstration Booth

1 p.m. -- Heifer Project Heifer Awards followed by Breeding Beef Show

1 p.m. -- Judge Chili Cook-Off

1 p.m. -- 4H Pocket Pet Show — Grassy Area by Fair Office

2 p.m. -- Enter Home Brew Contest

2 p.m. -- Dummy Roping Contest - East Lawn

2-6 p.m.-- Tablescaping Entries Only — Exhibit Hall — Tear down

3 p.m. -- Judge Home Brew Contest

3 p.m. -- Beef Sales Line-Up, State Fair Sign-Up And Consignment/Medical Forms Due in Fair Office

3:30 p.m. -- Carbon County Stock Growers Social — Carbon County Multi-Plex

5 p.m. -- 4H State Fair Exhibitor Meeting

6:30 p.m. -- Dummy Roping Finals – Grandstands Arena

7 p.m. -- Carbon County Rodeo, Mutton Bustin’ and Wild Pony Races — $10 for adults and $5 for kids

7 p.m. -- WRA Rodeo

8:30 p.m. -- Sam Wilcox Red Dirt Band

AUG. 6

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Exhibit Buildings Open to the Public

11 a.m. -- Beef Bills of Sale Due in Fair Office

Noon -- Buyers Luncheon — Event is proudly sponsored by RNB State Bank

1 p.m. -- Junior Livestock Sale — Carbon County Multi-Plex

1 p.m. -- Release Open Exhibits/Commercial Booths

3 p.m. -- Pack 4H Items for State Fair

4 p.m. -- Release All 4H/FFA Livestock

4 p.m. -- Demolition Derby — Admission price is $20 for adults and $12 for kids

6 p.m. -- Release All Other 4H/FFA Exhibits

6:30 p.m. -- Demolition Derby Pit Crew Meeting

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus