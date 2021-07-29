JULY 30
8 a.m. -- Dog Show Registration
9 a.m. -- Dog Show — East Lawn
JULY 31
7 a.m. -- Lions Club Pancake Breakfast — Jeffrey Center
10 a.m. -- Fair Parade — Downtown
1-3 p.m. -- Open Class Entries Taken — Exhibit Hall
3 p.m. -- Mud Volleyball Tournament — Proceeds are split between the teams and the 4-H Foundation.
AUG. 1
8-10 a.m. -- Check in Swine
8 a.m. -- Junior Horse Mouthing and Check-In — Hunter Hack, Showmanship, Western Equitation, Western Pleasure, Programmed Ride, Trail, Western Riding, Reining, Barrel Racing, and Pole Bending
8-10 a.m. -- Enter Open Class Exhibits — Exhibit Building
9 a.m. -- Mandatory Horse Show Exhibitor Meeting — Arena — Junior Horse Show—Showmanship, Halter & English Classes immediately following programmed ride and Trail, Performance.
9-11 a.m. -- 4H Setup and Booths, Judge Misc.
10-11 a.m. Sheep And Goat Check-In/Inspection by Veterinarian
Noon to 3 p.m. -- Judge Open Class Exhibits
4-7 p.m. -- Check In Swine
6 p.m. -- Ranch Rodeo — Enter at 6 p.m. and start at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m. -- Enter 4H Rabbits and Poultry
AUG. 2
7:30-9:30 a.m. -- Enter 4H Rabbits and Poultry
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- FFA Entries on Grounds
8 a.m. Mandatory Horse Play Day Meeting
8-10 a.m. -- Sheep and Goat Check-in/Inspection by Veterinarian
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Set-up FFA, Open Class and Commercial Booths
9:30 a.m. -- Rabbit Show — East Lawn Show Ring
Noon -- Sheep Lead Entries Due at the Fair Office
Noon to 4 p.m. -- Energy Day - Center Parking Lot
1 p.m. -- Poultry Show — East Lawn Show Ring
1 p.m. Weigh Market Sheep/Goats
2-8 p.m. -- Exhibit Buildings Open to the Public
2 p.m. -- Judge FFA Exhibits
4-6 p.m.--Check in Swine
5 p.m. -- Cat Show — Exhibit Building Demonstration Booth
5 p.m. -- Enter Working Ranch Horse Contest — Arena — Sponsored by Bank of Commerce in Rawlins
5:30 p.m. -- Working Ranch Horse Contest
6 p.m. -- Small Animal Showmanship — East Lawn
7 p.m. -- Award Junior Horse Show Overall Awards — Arena
7 p.m. -- Weigh Swine
AUG. 3
8 a.m. -- Cattle Dog Trials — Contact Clyde Johnson at 307-399-0604 for more information
8:30 a.m. -- Sheep Show — Multi-Plex
8:30 a.m. -- Dairy Goat Show - East Lawn
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- Exhibit Buildings Open to Public
Noon -- Enter Pie Contest — Demonstration Booth
1 p.m. -- Meat Goat and Dairy Goat Show — Multi-Plex
1 p.m. -- Weigh Market Beef
4 p.m. -- Sheep Lead Contest — East Lawn Show Ring
6 p.m. -- Breeding and Showmanship Swine Show — Carbon County Multi-Plex
6 p.m. -- County Roping — Enter at 6 p.m. and rope at 7 p.m.
AUG. 4
8 a.m. -- Market Swine Show — Carbon County Multi-Plex
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- Exhibit Buildings Open to Public
Noon -- Enter Cookie and Cake Contest — Demonstration Booth — Judging at 1 p.m.
2 p.m. Dummy Roping Contest — East Lawn
2 p.m. -- Tractor Driving Contest — Northeast Parking Lot
3 p.m. -- Clover Bud Promotion — Exhibit Hall Demonstration Booth
3 p.m. -- Swine, Sheep and Goat Line-up, State Fair Sign-up and Consignment/Medical Forms due in Fair Office
3 p.m. -- CC Project Heifer Judging — Preg. Tests, Interviews, Evaluations
4 p.m. -- Practice for Public Style Revue — CC Multi-Plex
5 p.m. -- Public Style Revue — CC Multi-Plex
7 p.m. -- CC Rodeo, Mutton Bustin’ and Wild Pony Races — $10 adults and $5 for kids
AUG. 5
9 a.m. -- Beef Show followed by Showmanship — Carbon County Multi-Plex
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- Exhibit Buildings Open to the Public
Noon -- Enter Chili Cook-Off — Demonstration Booth
1 p.m. -- Heifer Project Heifer Awards followed by Breeding Beef Show
1 p.m. -- Judge Chili Cook-Off
1 p.m. -- 4H Pocket Pet Show — Grassy Area by Fair Office
2 p.m. -- Enter Home Brew Contest
2 p.m. -- Dummy Roping Contest - East Lawn
2-6 p.m.-- Tablescaping Entries Only — Exhibit Hall — Tear down
3 p.m. -- Judge Home Brew Contest
3 p.m. -- Beef Sales Line-Up, State Fair Sign-Up And Consignment/Medical Forms Due in Fair Office
3:30 p.m. -- Carbon County Stock Growers Social — Carbon County Multi-Plex
5 p.m. -- 4H State Fair Exhibitor Meeting
6:30 p.m. -- Dummy Roping Finals – Grandstands Arena
7 p.m. -- Carbon County Rodeo, Mutton Bustin’ and Wild Pony Races — $10 for adults and $5 for kids
7 p.m. -- WRA Rodeo
8:30 p.m. -- Sam Wilcox Red Dirt Band
AUG. 6
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Exhibit Buildings Open to the Public
11 a.m. -- Beef Bills of Sale Due in Fair Office
Noon -- Buyers Luncheon — Event is proudly sponsored by RNB State Bank
1 p.m. -- Junior Livestock Sale — Carbon County Multi-Plex
1 p.m. -- Release Open Exhibits/Commercial Booths
3 p.m. -- Pack 4H Items for State Fair
4 p.m. -- Release All 4H/FFA Livestock
4 p.m. -- Demolition Derby — Admission price is $20 for adults and $12 for kids
6 p.m. -- Release All Other 4H/FFA Exhibits
6:30 p.m. -- Demolition Derby Pit Crew Meeting