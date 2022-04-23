Ever wondered who takes care of the displaced or stray animals around town? It’s the staff at the Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter.
Rawlins Animal Control Officers Leah Ketner and Robert Valdes handle the day-to-day operations of the animal shelter.
“We have 37 dog kennels. For cats, we have a quarantine room that can hold 10 kennels,” Ketner said. “The other cat room holds around 18-24 cats, but we don’t like to push 20.”
Ketner said the shelter is typically the busiest with the most dogs right after Christmas. For cats, it’s the summer months, which means it’s coming up on feline season.
“Sometimes, the case with the dogs is people will get a new puppy for Christmas and don’t want any issues between it and the older dog,” Ketner said. “So, instead of rehoming the puppy, they end up rehoming the older dog in some cases.”
Operating the animal shelter comes with myriad tasks that have to be done daily.
Ketner said that she starts her day off feeding the dogs then taking them outside so she can clean out their kennels.
“If it’s nice enough to keep them outside for the day, we make sure that they have enough water,” she said. “If I have any sick cats, I'll clean that room last and clean the other cat room beforehand. We then move on to getting our paperwork done, clean the office and move on to patrol the city.”
Ketner said they go around town looking for animals at large or deceased.
“We also get calls that we have to go out for any issues that come up,’ she said. “Sometimes that looks like animals that are stuck in traps, a barking dog complaint, a dog bite, an animal at large or a dead animal.
“At 3 p.m., we have shelter hours (through 5:30). That’s the time when we let the public come in, look at the animals we have available for adoption and do the adoptions.”
Ketner said that in a rural area and county like Rawlins and Carbon County, the local animal shelter has to be prepared to handle more than just cats and dogs.
“We’ve had pigs, ducks, geese, a goat, guinea pigs, a tortoise, bunnies and even a couple of hamsters,” she said. “If we have larger animals, we keep them at the Glenn Addition.”
When it comes to fostering animals, Ketner said the shelter is a big fan of the practice.
“We really encourage people to foster, especially around Christmastime and New Year’s,” Ketner said. “That’s when everyone is typically spending time with their families and it gives the animals a chance to be around people.”
Anyone wishing to foster can do so by going to the shelter and filling out an application.
“We then set up a house check with them and start finding the animal that is the right fit,” Ketner said.
Rawlins Police Department Lt. Daria Hooper said it’s easy for the public to overlook the importance of animal control in a community.
“We’re very thankful that we have two dedicated animal control officers who do it all,” Hooper said. “They take care of a lot and we really appreciate everything that they do for our community.”
Thoe wishing to adopt can do so by filling out the pre-adoption paperwork at the shelter. A house check is then scheduled.
Adoption fees are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs, cash or check only.
The Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter has a Facebook page, which is a good place to see animals available for adoption. It also lists them on petfinder.com.