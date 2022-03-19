The Platte Valley Arts Council will soon be able to add more public art to the North Platte Valley in part because of a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.
Platte Valley Arts Council is a nonprofit organization serving Saratoga, Encampment and Riverside with arts and cultural events and programs.
PVAC has identified the Public Art Project to bolster its mission of promoting communities of culture and pride, increasing the quality of life for residents and encouraging awareness that art comes in a variety of forms and can be enjoyed by everyone.
“Last year, we were able to commission and install two beautiful new murals in the valley,” said Stacy Crimmins, project coordinator for the project. “This new funding will help ensure that PVAC will be able to commission six local artists and install six new murals or sculptures this fall.”
Another grant
The PVAC also has recently been notified it will receive money from Bridge Street Bargains.
The PVAC says it believes in the importance of bringing the arts to the underserved since the Platte Valley has a poverty rate 2% higher than the state average. Children and adults with socio-economic needs can participate in this project because all pieces will be free to explore and are open to the public all day, week and year.