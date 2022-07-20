Campain signs vandalized

Multiple campaign sings for Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Bren Bien at the corner of 11th and Spruce streets. After replacing the signs the vandalism has happened again.

 Courtesy Photo/Roni Jaure

City seeks answer to question ‘Why Rawlins?’

The city of Rawlins is launching a new marketing campaign to promote the area as a unique place to visit, which begins this month with a survey of residents.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus