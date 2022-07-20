Around Rawlins Around Rawlins Jul 20, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Multiple campaign sings for Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Bren Bien at the corner of 11th and Spruce streets. After replacing the signs the vandalism has happened again. Courtesy Photo/Roni Jaure Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City seeks answer to question ‘Why Rawlins?’The city of Rawlins is launching a new marketing campaign to promote the area as a unique place to visit, which begins this month with a survey of residents.A survey for the effort, called “Why Rawlins?” is available online at rawlinswy.gov/survey, and will be the template for a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. July 27 at the Jeffrey Center, 315 W. Pine St.The city will collect ideas from the community through mid-August and the town hall with goals to define a community identity that:• Builds community pride and ownership.• Attracts tourism.• Retains, expands and recruits businesses to Rawlins.For more information about the survey, contact Mira mIller at 307-328-4500 ext. 1022 or crelations@rawlinswy.gov.Quarterly report shows progress on city’s strategic planRawlins has produced a new quarterly report that explores, in detail, progress in achieving initiatives outlined in the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 strategic plan.A copy of the full report is attached to this announcement at rawlinstimes.com and at rawlinswy.gov/strategicplan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Report Why Rawlins? Advertising Commerce Survey Town Hall Progress City Community Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Dozens of oil refinery workers laid off Cedars Health to close Rawlins clinic, lay off employees Girlfriend of murder suspect arrested in California RHS, UW grad appointed as District Court judge 'Date night' gone wrong: Man suspected of killing, trying to dismember another at local motel Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.