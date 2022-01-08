The Platte Valley Arts Council wants to install a large-scale public art project from Saratoga to Encampment this year featuring sculptures, bronze work and glasswork.
The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board has awarded more than $277,000 to 15 grant projects around the state, and the PVAC received $50,000 of that money for a public arts project to begin this year, if other grant funding comes through.
Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, theatre and music programming, theater equipment, public art, museum exhibits and curation, music and literary educational programming, according to the Cultural Trust.
“The Platte Valley Arts Council will do a series of public art pieces, and what was exciting about this is that they are not just doing it in Saratoga, but they are also doing it in Encampment and Riverside,” said Renée Bovée, Cultural Trust program coordinator.
Stacy Crimmins with the Arts Council said that the organization has applied for nearly a dozen grants to pay for the project, which has a budget of $122,000.
“We are waiting to find out if the funding comes in, but the Cultural Trust was one of the largest grants and we were really excited to get that,” Crimmins said. “We are very optimistic.”
Crimmins said that the Arts Council has already communicated with six artists about the project, including Jerry Wood, Sierra Smith, Lori Kostur, Jamie Waugh, the family of Jerry Palen and John Perue. Together the group includes a stone worker, sculptors, a jewelry designer and painters.
“We have a variety of artists who are talented in many mediums and have chosen quality artists who are known for their talents,” Crimmins said.
The Arts Council sent out an artist request for proposal and is discussing ideas with the artists. The council also is securing sites for the pieces, “looking at places in all three communities,” Crimmins said.
If all funding is secured, the Arts Council hopes to begin installing artwork in the summer with a grand opening at Labor Day.
“The No. 1 reason (to do this) is quality of life for residents,” Crimmins said. “When you live in a small community there are benefits, and also some sacrifices. Some of the sacrifices can be arts and culture. The Arts Council has always wanted to make sure, as an underserved area, we are providing that service.”
She said public art also provides an economic development benefit.
“When people are thinking about relocating, they cite arts and culture as a top priority. We have always had a strong cultural atmosphere in the valley, but we are just trying to make it stronger,” Crimmins said.
When tourists visit, public art helps to keep them in the valley just a little bit longer. Across America, people spend more money on arts and culture than they do on sporting events, and rural arts organizations draw non-local audiences at a higher rate than urban arts organizations. That means when the Platte Valley Arts Council holds an event, it often draws a higher percentage of people than in an urban area at 31% versus 19%, Crimmins said.
“I did some comparisons, and a small town in Minnesota that has a similar population to ours had over $5 million in arts spending, and that translated into $103,000 in local government revenue just based on what they are doing in their community,” she said.
“Arts really does support economics, and it is a great form of economic development,” Crimmins said. “We are sitting on a jewel here, and we are hoping to utilize the assets we have.”
Bovée said the Cultural Trust Fund awards grants across a wide spectrum of projects and activities, from archaeological research to contemporary art projects, brick-and-mortar uses and historical preservation. A maximum request — and a maximum award level — is $50,000.
“This is a first for the Cultural Trust Fund, but we gave three $50,000 in this round. That was a combination of really good projects and us having the cash resources to award them,” Bovée said.
The Cultural Trust Fund will award another round of grants after an April 1 deadline.