...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
A local restauranteur has been recognized as the Wyoming Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Lena Dirck, owner of The Aspen House Restaurant in Rawlins, has been selected the 2022 winner ahead of National Small Business Week.
The SBA Wyoming District Office has partnered with the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network for an awards ceremony at The Aspen House from 2-3 p.m. May 5, according to a press release announcing the award.
Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum is scheduled to attend with an open house following with samples of the restaurant’s food.
Dirck also will be part of the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, which will be held May 2-5.
“It’s an honor to be selected as Small Business Person of the Year, and I’m very thankful for the SBA, the SBDC, my husband and our wonderful team here,” Dirck said. “We’ve been through a lot over the past few years, but we continue to work hard and are proud to have the support of the Rawlins community and patrons from across the country.”
Along with the virtual summit, National Small Business Week will include a free online conference featuring educational workshops and networking opportunities for participants. For more information about what’s available through the conference, visit sba.gov/nsbw.
The Wyoming District Office also will host free learning events throughout the week, including tips for starting your own business and veteran-focused resources. For more information, visit sba.gov/wy.