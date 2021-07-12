RAWLINS – Opened in late 2020, Best Home Health and Hospice in Rawlins celebrated its ribbon cutting last week.
Best Home Health and Hospice is a Wyoming-based Medicare and Medicaid certified home health agency that serves some of the most rural parts of southern Wyoming, from Uinta and Lincoln counties to Carbon County.
“Right now, we are currently in Hanna, Elk Mountain, Medicine Bow, Saratoga, Encampment, Riverside, Rawlins and Sinclair,” Rawlins Office Manager Deana McWhorter said. “We can’t go as far as Baggs yet, but we are serving the rural areas as best we can.”
The first Best Home Health and Hospice location opened in Evanston in 2004, and the Rawlins branch opened in response to a need for care in far-flung corners of Carbon County. The Rawlins office opened in November with just one CNA and one nurse.
“We now have 12 employees,” McWhorter said. “The (Evanston home office) saw a need here, and they stepped up. They said, yeah, we will come to Rawlins, and they hired one nurse and one CNA. It blew up since then. I came on in January, and currently we have seven nurses on our roster and five CNAs.”
The Best Home Health and Hospice model provides in-home care through a team of professionals, including skilled nursing, home health aides, transportation and hospice care services.
“We have a plethora of knowledge among our staff, and we are always looking to hire CNAs,” McWhorter said. “The nice thing about us is that you can set your own schedule. You can see people after 5 p.m., and on weekends, you can set the number of visits a week you want.”
Opening in a pandemic has not deterred the staff, McWhorter said, who follow strict protocols to keep both employees and patients safe.
“As of right now, in the home we do several things to keep safe during COVID-19,” she said. “Our people wear glasses and masks, and of course gloves. Our PPE is different right now, and if we have a patient that tests positive for Covid, we have very strict protocols to follow as directed by the state.”
In general, the staff does “everything we can to ensure quality of life and comfort through in-home care for people who are homebound,” she explained.
“We offer services from bathing to dressing, depending on the requirements of the client,” she said. “We also offer skilled nursing and physical therapy, all in-home.”
The staff also works closely with the Veterans Administration.
“We have a nurse who is ex-military, a veteran, and she was an advocate for getting that going. We work closely with the Cheyenne, Sheridan and Utah branches of the VA,” McWhorter said.
Best Home Health and Hospice’s main focus is on people who can’t leave their home, or don’t have a caregiver that can help them out of their home, but does not limit its services to older adults.
“We want to offer services to anyone who needs them,” McWhorter said. “We also offer services for young kids, adolescents and adults. If someone breaks their leg and needs in-home therapy for a few weeks, we can do that.”
Best Home Health and Hospice is located at 517 West Cedar Street in Rawlins, 307-321-0180.