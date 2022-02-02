As Big Brothers Big Sisters marks it’s 50th anniversary in Wyoming, the Carbon County group has a waiting list of local youth seeking to be paired with a Big Brother or Sister.
With January traditionally being a time for resolutions and making life changes, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming is challenging people in Carbon County to resolve to become involved in the lives of local kids.
“Bettering yourself in the New Year is a great goal,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming CEO Steve Hamaker. “But we know people are also thinking about how to better their community and how to make sure that when they reflect on the year, they know they made a difference.”
Several youths in Carbon County are waiting to be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister, and the only way to ensure they have someone to inspire them to reach their potential is for more adults to step up and volunteer, he said. Being a Big means committing to spending a few hours a month with a young person doing things that you love to do, like playing basketball, visiting the library or learning how to cook.
Carbon County residents can get involved by contacting Marlana Shellito at marlana@wyobbbs.org.
On social media, area residents can get involved by following Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming-Rawlins on Facebook. Visit https://bbbswyo.org/ to learn more.