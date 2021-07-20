RAWLINS – A boy, Charlie Dean Deegan, was born July 15, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County to Kassandra Deegan. He weighed 6 pounds, 13.6 ounces.
His maternal grandparents are Erin Pilt, David Deegan, Spencer Pilt, and Mindy Hamik.
RAWLINS – A boy, Charlie Dean Deegan, was born July 15, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County to Kassandra Deegan. He weighed 6 pounds, 13.6 ounces.
His maternal grandparents are Erin Pilt, David Deegan, Spencer Pilt, and Mindy Hamik.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.