Births (baby feet) (copy)

RAWLINS – Zola Aiyana Perry, a girl, was born May 14, 2021, to Alysea Lucero at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. She weighed 4 pounds and 7 ounces. Her grandparents are Tiffany Hummel, Todd Hummel, John Lucero and Heather Parrish.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus