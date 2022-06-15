Birth announcement Birth announcement Jun 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recently born at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County:Zelissa Rosa Davis-Gonzalez was born June 7, 2022, to Tezza Davis and Domingo Gonzales. The child weighed 5 pounds, 4.7 ounces. Maternal and paternal grandparents weren’t listed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grandparent Carbon County Memorial Hospital Birth Announcement Zelissa Rosa Davis-gonzalez Weigh Paternal Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Three Dems vie for Cheney seat Hageman used Casper Trump rally to maximum effect Wyoming in top three states for suicide, most by gun Cheney, Hageman set for primary showdown CNN: Lummis may be open to gun legislation Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.