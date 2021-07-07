RAWLINS — Black Hills Energy plans to balance coal, natural gas, wind and solar to meet consumer demand for energy in the region, while also taking into account the possibility of a carbon tax in coming years.
On July 1, the power company submitted its 2021 Integrated Resource Plan to the Wyoming Public Service Commission, forecasting the energy resource requirements “necessary to provide customers with the safe, reliable and cost-effective energy they depend on to power their homes and businesses.”
The 2021 IRP is based on a planning period of 2021-40, with a near-term need planning period of 2021-26. The recommendations put forth in the company’s 2021 IRP are subject to review and approval by state regulatory commissions, and in a June 10 presentation in front of the Wyoming Public Service Commission, BHE’s Justin Briggs said they anticipate creating similar plans every three years.
“We would next plan to file one in 2024. This resource plan contains analysis for Black Hills standalone, Cheyenne Light standalone and then a combined analysis of both Black Hills and Cheyenne Light’s loads and resources,” Briggs said.
BHE projects that near-term generation needs for the Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power system are adequate, saying in the plan that Cheyenne Light has adequate generation resources to “meet customers’ everyday energy needs and maintain system reliability and flexibility.” BHE also proposes to meet seasonal peak demand capacity needs with market energy purchases.
The IRP recommends evaluation of adding up to 10 MW of battery storage to the Cheyenne Light system, and further states that customer cost savings may be achieved through company-owned transmission.
“Our IRP provides a 20-year road map for meeting our customers’ long-term energy needs through a balanced mix of generation resources, including coal, natural gas, wind, solar and battery storage,” said Mark Stege, vice president of Wyoming operations, in a press release from BHE.
“As we plan for the future, Wyoming energy will continue to play a critical role in our generation mix, with opportunities to sensibly achieve a cleaner emissions profile in support of our company’s sustainability goals,” he said.
BHE’s sustainability goals call for a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2040, based on a 2005 baseline.
In the Black Hills power system, which serves northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota, the Neil Simpson II coal plant will be converted to natural gas beginning in 2025, when it reaches the end of its original engineered life. The IRP proposes converting the 90-megawatt plant to natural gas as the least-cost option to support reliability and seasonal peak energy demand capacity requirements. This proposed plant conversion will require regulatory approval as well.
In its planning phase, BHE uses modeling to predict the energy needs — and resource demand — across the region into the future.
“(We) look at a typical week per month, so, say, we look at a January month and project that for years going forward,” Briggs explained to the Wyoming Public Service Commission in June.
When asked how the company planned for upcoming unknowns like a potential carbon tax – although Commissioner Mary Throne pointed out that Wyoming does not have such a tax – Briggs said the company takes those into account independently.
“It’s (impact) might depend on what form a carbon tax takes, and what industries it would be applicable to,” Briggs said.
Throne asked if an incorporated cost of carbon was embedded in any of the metrics BHE used to plan for its upcoming power needs.
“It is embedded in the cost of our production for units of net carbon, and it is embedded in the price of market energy,” Briggs said. “When we are talking specifically about that scenario, the model will show some degree more of zero carbon emitting resources than it would in another scenario, where we are not including the carbon checks.”