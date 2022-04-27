Dave Throgmorton, former executive director for the Carbon County Higher Education Center and longtime local Democratic leader, has been chosen as the new chairman of Carbon County Democrats.
He also chose Saturday’s local spring convention in Rawlins on Saturday to say he intends to run as a Democrat for Wyoming superintendent of public instructions.
The convention was held in-person and via Zoom because of an April snowstorm that dumped more than 3 inches of snow across the county.
The party platform also was discussed and adopted. Most of the positions in the platform were adopted from the national party platform with only a couple of changes.
The election of the party’s county officers was discussed and held. The new Carbon County Democratic Party officers are Throgmorton as chairman; Barbara Parsons as vice-chair; Sandy Mehle-Hanson will continue as treasurer; and Lee Ann Stevenson is the woman state precinct person. Two seats remain open, party secretary and male state precinct person.
The Wyoming Democratic Convention will be held in Rock Springs on June 11-12 and the Carbon County officers were encouraged to attend.
Candidate announcements
Lee Ann Stevenson of Riverside informed those attending the convention that she’s preparing to announce her candidacy for state House of Representative seat for District 47. The seat will be open as incumbent Rep. Jerry Paxton does not plan to run again, Stevenson said.
Stevenson’s official announcement will come in May at a public event to be held in Riverside at the Beartrap Restaurant.
Throgmorton also said that he’s considering running for state superintendent of public instruction. His final decision will be made soon.
This position is now held by Cody Republican Brian Schroeder, who was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon in February after the sudden resignation of Jillian Balow, who left her elected position in January take a similar job in Virginia. Schroeder has already announced his intention to seek election.
Wyoming in general, and Carbon County in particular, has historically been a challenge for Democrats. But it has become more difficult in the last decade with Democratic registrations having declined about 10% since 2012, while Republican registrations have increased by a similar number.
According to the website Best Places Liberal/Conservative Liberal Index 21.4% of registered voters in the county voted Democrat in the last presidential election, while 75.2% voted Republican and 3.3% as independents.
Republicans also have a decided advantage over Democrats in fundraising. Stevenson discussed state party funding sources that would be available this year.
Potential campaigning activities for the 2022 election cycle were also discussed. It was decided to have a party booth at the Carbon County Fair this year. Throgmorton suggested and offered to host a giant yard sale in Rawlins as a way to clean out his garage and “raise some money for the party coffers.”
Cindy Bloomquist offered the use of The Yard, a Saratoga Music venue, as a campaign site for any candidates this season. Participation in the local parades and appearances at senior centers and other activities around the county also were discussed.