A team of medical experts from all over Carbon County spent an hour Tuesday morning discussing the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to rage on, nearly nine months after it was declared an emergency across the globe.
Carbon County public health officer Wayne Couch kicked off the discussion, saying the virus has not been relenting.
“Every measurable metric in this county has risen,” Couch said, describing the fact that hospitalizations, deaths and infection rates continue to grow in the county. “Wyoming is now a White House-designated red zone category. This is just below disaster level. This means people who need medical care, not just for COVID, may not be able to get it.”
This was the reasoning behind Couch’s implementation of a mask mandate in the county, which happened in mid-November. Couch made an executive decision to pass one, without the input from the Carbon County Board of Commissioners.
The public health officer also discussed why masks were important, noting that medical professionals had been using masks for more than a hundred years, because the face covering limits the respiratory droplets that carry viruses from getting into the air.
“When we talk about wearing the masks, it’s not about just protecting ourselves, but protecting others,” Couch said.
He added that a person can feel healthy for multiple days before showing symptoms from the virus. He did say masks weren’t foolproof and wouldn’t completely eliminate the virus, but would limit transmission.
Wyoming has now recorded 280 coronavirus-related deaths, many of them occurring over the last three months. Carbon County has seen 10 deaths, and currently has 69 active cases, most of which are in the Rawlins area, according to public health nurse Amanda Brown.
Three patients are currently hospitalized with the virus in Carbon County, according to the Wyoming coronavirus hospitalizations tracker.
This panel comes just one day after Gov. Mark Gordon announced that he was implementing a statewide mask mandate, requiring everyone (except for those with medical conditions) to wear a mask in indoor spaces, at least until early January.
A coronavirus vaccine made by the company Pfizer is up for approval by the Federal Drug and Administration this week. Wyoming would likely have at least some doses by the end of the year.
Brown noted that the county has seen spikes in the virus over the last couple months, although the highest surge was in early November, not long before the countywide mandate was passed.
Regional nurse supervisor and city councilwoman Jackie Wells said that the public health department has been in talks with the state of Wyoming about receiving coronavirus vaccine doses, which should be coming in the next couple weeks.
Healthcare providers will be the first to receive doses, as they are on the front lines, working with coronavirus patients regularly.