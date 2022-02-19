The first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s adoption fee schedule for pets was approved by Rawlins City Council this week.
The goal of the changes is to allow Rawlins Police Chief Michael Ward the ability to temporarily waive adoption fees when the city’s animal shelter is near capacity.
The agenda item for the ordinance says the Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter deals with overcrowding at times throughout the year.
“The shelter has accommodations to house 27 cats and 37 dogs at 100% total capacity,” it says. “However, with the combination of our staffing level, call load and the degree of care we feel necessary to provide the dogs, we feel our dog capacity would be closer to 25.
“The Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter makes a concerted effort to increase adoption rates by taking proactive steps to promote adoptions. Our shelter staff hosts several adopt-a-thons in conjunction with Pet Partners of Carbon County.”
Ward was at the meeting to address the issue.
“The more animals in the shelter, the more costly it is in terms of vet bills,” Ward said. “I’d like to be able to waive the adoption fee, which is negligible because it doesn’t really cover the costs as much as the shelter does, in order to stimulate more adoptions out of the shelter.
“This could keep the numbers that we are housing low.”
Ward said that when it comes to feral cats, his department is working with “nonprofit feline partners” to help get many of the cats adopted out.