RAWLINS – The city has officially adopted a new water protection plan for its three water sources.
The Rawlins City Council unanimously voted to approve a source water protection plan during its meeting on July 21.
The city gets its water from three sources: the North Platte River, the Nugget wells and the Sage Creek Springs, the latter of which is the most vital to the city. The main purpose of the plan will identify achievable protection measures for the basin, springs and and recharge area of the springs’ groundwater resource, infrastructure and collection system.
The 66-page report provided to the council mainly focuses on the protection of Sage Creek Springs, as it’s the largest of the water sources. Platte River is already protected by many local and state regulations and didn’t need repetition in a local plan. Nugget Wells is mainly used as a backup water supply.
Sage Creek provides 80% of the city’s water supply, according to the report. Each of the springs are diverted into collection boxes through a system of underground collection lines. These lines terminate at a junction box downstream of the Rawlins Reservoir.
The city of Rawlins owns the reservoir and the surrounding land, but much of the Sage Creek Basin area is divided between private owners, the State of Wyoming and the Bureau of Land Management.
The surface runoff is collected at the Rawlins Reservoir, and this area is known as the Sage Creek Basin. Within the basin area, there are a number of possible contaminant sources that could pollute the water, including road use, construction and oil and gas development.
The plan recommended the city implement a monitoring program throughout the recharge area and to fund a position that would be responsible for implementing the protection plan and monitoring city resources around the Sage Creek Basin.
The water flow at the basin can’t be properly measured, according to the report, due fluctuating water levels and output from 24 individual springs. It’s heavily influenced by seasonal precipitation.
There are four threatened or endangered species that also live in the Sage Creek Basin area: Canada lynxes, the greater sage-grouse, ute ladies’ tresses (a particular type of flower) and the black-footed ferret.
In 2004, a water quality assessment was conducted and it identified sources of contamination within the Rawlins watershed that could affect the municipal water supply. The assessment also evaluated the susceptibility of the water supply to contamination.
The water supply wasn’t actually contaminated, though. The report just identifies potential current contaminant risks and possible future risks. Since the Sage Creek Basin area hasn’t been developed, it could be viewed as an opportunity for local investors.
The Sage Creek transmission infrastructure is also aging, being first developed in the 1920s with wood stave pipes, some of which are still in the current infrastructure. It’s recommended the transmission pipes be replaced, though, especially since a leak has been found.
The findings from that initial assessment, along with additional research, were the backbone to compiling the source water protection plan that was presented to the council and voted on last week.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.