RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council held a short special meeting last week to discuss potentially rescinding a particular zoning ordinance that was approved last year.
Since the council couldn’t take any action at the special meeting, the discussion only lasted about half an hour.
City Council approved the Title 19 zoning amendments at its April 2020 meeting, although the zoning ordinance had been presented to the council at various work sessions for nearly a year prior.
The changes to the zoning ordinance were intended to make it easier for the public to understand it, as well as address past issues with the ordinance and work in new updates, City Manager Shawn Metcalf explained to the council.
However, during the last year, it came to the attention of the city staff and attorney that there are some issues with the ordinance as approved last year. For example, due to the updates, retail, liquor stores and most other commercial businesses are not allowed in industrial zones as either a permitted or special use.
City staff recommended either rescinding the entire ordinance, as they and the city attorney were still looking through the document to find other potential areas of concern, or just the portion of the ordinance that kept commercial businesses out of industrial areas in Rawlins.
“We feel like there are quite a few issues with what was adopted back in April 2020, and that it would be in our best interest to ... start fresh so that we can all have an opportunity to very carefully go through the changes we want to make,” Metcalf said.
Metcalf added that the Planning and Zoning Commission’s hard work wouldn’t go to waste, though, because by starting fresh, city staff can find ideas from the ordinance that worked for the city.
Some questioned how the Planning and Zoning Commission could have let something as major as not allowing commercial businesses in industrial zones be passed through in the ordinance, since they worked on the amendments for so long. But council members were assured it was just an oversight.
It will likely take several months for city staff to comb through the ordinance and make proper adjustments, though.
City staff were scheduled to present an emergency ordinance to rescind all of the changes to the ordinance made in April 2020 during the next council meeting Tuesday, July 6. However, this issue went to press before that meeting took place.