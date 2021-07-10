RAWLINS – A former member of the Rawlins-Carbon County Chamber of Commerce took an issue between himself and the executive director to the Rawlins City Council this week.
Henry Nicolle, owner of SEKO Forklift Scale, told the council in a letter sent before the Tuesday night meeting that he was going to speak to them as a courtesy response to a comment made to the council by Magen Donivan, the Chamber’s executive director.
According to the letter, Donivan met with the council on May 30 to present the Chamber’s grant request. At the end of her presentation, she made a comment saying the Chamber had the “‘Henry Nicolle’ problem under control.”
“I’m not aware of any problem ... that might provide foundation for Donivan’s remark,” Nicolle told the council during the public comment portion of the meeting. “The problem, therefore, must arise exclusively from imaginary inventions.”
Nicolle was removed as a Chamber board member last October, along with having SEKO’s Chamber membership revoked and his individual Chamber membership denied. The alleged reasons for his removal was due to him acting unethically and not supporting the business community, the Chamber and its members.
During the council meeting, Nicolle challenged the Chamber officials to publicly disclose any misconduct allegations or ethical failures on his part, as well as to present verifiable information.
The Chamber does reserve the right to terminate anyone’s membership, should they deem it not appropriate, according to the organization’s code of ethics. Nicolle signed the form acknowledging he understood the Chamber’s rules in May 2020.
The Chamber’s board also reserves the right to refuse membership to applicants that have previously been terminated from their membership or removed from the board. Dismissal from the board can be without cause and can be done with two-thirds vote from the group.
Nicolle applied as an individual Chamber member in September 2020, just days before he was removed from the board.
Nicolle provided a copy of the letter he was sent by the Chamber’s board of directors, Willie Jefferson, alerting him to this situation with his membership and that no reconsideration would be made.
Nicolle was also asked to refrain from contacting Donivan, Jefferson or anyone employed by the Chamber or board of directors.
He was asking for SEKO’s membership to be restored, as a lack of due process kept him from talking with Chamber executives.
In a letter to a Cheyenne attorney representing the Chamber, Nicolle said Donivan even filed a police report against him for harassment. He said he has since met with the Rawlins police and Rawlins city attorney to have the report disposed of.
According to the police report, provided by Nicolle to the attorney, Donivan called the police in December to let them know Nicolle was continuing to harass her and other Chamber board members after his removal via phone and email.
The report said Nicolle told police he had spoken with an attorney about his removal from the board, and was only trying to request information for the lawyer. Police told him that since he’d been advised in person and in writing to not contact the Chamber, he should go through his attorney to get this information and could be violating a city ordinance if he continued to contact them.
Nicolle told police that he didn’t have to have an attorney and could represent himself in the matter, and was advised that if he were to do that, to contact the Chamber’s attorney, so he would not appear to be harassing anyone, which he agreed to do.