RAWLINS — The Rawlins City Council rejected a new residential infill plat for the Postlethwaite subdivision during its first meeting of the month last week.
The plat was rejected due to being in direct violation of the city’s municipal code.
According to a residential infill application by Tamara Postlethwaite, the brick medical building at 801 W. Maple St. would continue to be a healthcare facility. But, the application also included information for a residence in the 600 block of Eighth Street that would be a single family home.
The application was submitted and received last August.
“The reason we want to divide this property is to have an option to stay in our home when we sell the medical building, in the future, at retirement,” Tamara Postlethwaite told the council during its Tuesday night meeting. “We’ve put in much time and about $7,000 during this process.”
She explained that the intent was to divide their property into two lots, the brick building and the single family home. She added that none of her neighbors were opposed to the variance being granted for the couple to split their property.
Infill housing is the insertion of additional housing units into an already-approved subdivision or neighborhood. They can be provided as additional units built on the same lot, by dividing existing homes into multiple units or by creating new residential lots by further subdivision or lot line adjustments.
According to background information provided by the city of Rawlins, the plat was originally recommended for approval by the city’s planning and zoning commission in late September.
However, during an additional review, it was found the application was in direct violation of a principal code that states a property is located in a residential zone and doesn’t contain any non-conforming commercial or industrial uses.
The brick building would be in violation due to it being a healthcare facility. It would also not meet the code’s minimum lot density.
Tamara Postlethwaite expressed frustration at the city because the plat was originally supposed to be approved during the council’s Jan. 5 meeting, but was pulled from the agenda one day beforehand due to the legality issues.
Public operations manager Danielle Gross apologized to the council about the confusion regarding the application’s initial approval and subsequent rejection, but said there would be more practices put in place to keep situations like this occurring again in the future.
The council unanimously voted to reject the plat.