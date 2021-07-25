RAWLINS -- A local bar and grill got its liquor license back after it was suspended almost one month ago due to the owners’ failure to pay back sales taxes.
The Rawlins City Council unanimously voted to reinstate the bar’s liquor license at its meeting on July 20, and City Clerk Lynn Shearer told the council she would be in touch with the state liquor division and the bar’s owners about the reinstatement.
The Peppermill began serving alcohol again one week ago.
The council suspended the bar’s license in late June during a special meeting, following notice that the bar’s owners had continued to fail paying its sales taxes over a three-year period.
Initially, the plan was to suspend the license for three months, but the council agreed to reinstate the license earlier if the bar’s owners paid off its back taxes, which it did.
City staff had been contacted earlier in the month by the Wyoming Department of Revenue about the delinquency and due to the amount owed and the length of time given for them to pay the taxes, the council decided to take action and suspend the license.
The bar owed $106,663.01 in back sales taxes, collected over a little more than three years. The bar applied for a liquor license in late 2016.
The state liquor division released the taxes hold on the bar’s license earlier this month after the bar paid the full bill, but the bar was unable to sell alcohol until the council reinstated its license on the municipal end.
The state sent out two tax delinquency certifications in January 2020 and December 2020, but owner Brenna Logan continued operating due to having a stockpile of alcohol she’d ordered prior to the notices.
“I really want to see this business succeed,” Ward III Councilman Chris Weisenburg said. “It’s tough when you take someone’s livelihood away for a while. I don’t want to see (something like that) back in here again.”
Mayor Terry Weickum also wished the bar a successful future, noting that while this was an embarrassing situation for the bar and restaurant, all was resolved now.