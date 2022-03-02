During a recent Facebook Live broadcast, Rawlins City Manager Shawn Metcalf discussed openings on some of the city’s boards and committees and invited residents to volunteer.
“We currently have a few opportunities if you would like to serve on one of our boards or commissions,” he said. “If you or someone you know would be interested in providing some service, we really would love to have you apply.”
Metcalf said two spots are open on the Downtown Development Authority/Main Street Board.
There is one spot open on the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course Advisory Board, two seats on the Urban Systems Committee and one available on the city’s Board of Adjustments.
“We just started a new advisory committee with parks and recreation and we’ve got nine open spots for that; one would actually have to be a high-schooler and one would be a middle schooler,” Metcalf said about a new opportunity for residents to participate. “The deadline for the Parks and Recreation Advisory committee is (Monday) with a start date of April 1.”
Anyone interested in applying for any of the boards or committees can do so by visiting rawlins-wyoming.com.
The applications can be submitted by email or dropped off at Rawlins City Hall, 521 W. Cedar St.
The website provides additional information about submitting applications as well as information on each of the boards and committees that have openings.
“Serving on one of our 12 boards, commissions or committees is a great way to contribute to the conversation about our community,” Metcalf said. “This is our residents’ chance to help decide the future of transportation, construction, recreation and much more through Rawlins. I and the council would love for you to apply today!”