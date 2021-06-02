RAWLINS -- One of Rawlins’ oldest streets is soon to get a revamp, thanks to a recent decision made by the Rawlins City Council.
During the council’s first meeting of the month on Tuesday, the members had a short discussion about the project, as everyone on the council and city staff has known for a while that Walnut Street needs repairs.
Since the road is so old and has one of the city’s major attractions, the Carbon County Museum, this project has been in the works for years, at least in theory.
The Walnut Street repair project was approved as a sixth penny/specific purpose tax endeavor and was considered a priority by city staff and the council when the tax was implemented in 2019. The repairs will be completely funded through money raised from that tax.
Discussions about repairing the street date back to at least 2018, when former city manager Scott Hannum suggested to the last set of city councilors that the city put forth $750,000 for road resurfacing, water, sewer, curb and gutter work on Walnut between Third and Seventh streets. At the time, he said the street just past the fire station was a dirt road and that the asphalt was thin along the center of Walnut Street.
The anticipated engineered costs were $1.9 million to repair the street, but Rock Springs construction company Kilgore Companies managed to bring its bid significantly lower than expected, projecting around $1.4 million to complete the repairs. Kilgore was the only bidder to submit a response for the project.
The city engineer and staff recommended awarding the project to Kilgore, with the only alternative being to reject and put the project out for bid again.
The City Council unanimously agreed to approve the street project, not even asking community development director Danielle Gross any specific questions about the project.
However, it wasn’t immediately clear when the project would begin construction or when the intended completion date would be.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.