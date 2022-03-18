A pit bull terrier named Diamond meets potential families at the Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter. In a move hoped to generate more adoption options, the Rawlins City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance this week that would allow the chief of police to waive adoptions fees when the shelter is at or near capacity.
Rawlins Times File Photo
A pair of playful pups are alert and ready while playing fetch with a volunteer at the Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter in this file photo.
Pet Adoption Fees: Second reading of ordinance approved by city council
A measure to help alleviate overcrowding at the Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter is one step closer to final approval.
Rawlins City Council has approved the second reading of an ordinance that would allow the city’s chief of police to temporarily waive adoption fees when the shelter is near capacity.
The council passed the second reading of the ordinance at its regular meeting Tuesday.
“The Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter experiences overcrowding of its available kennel space from time to time throughout the year,” according to city documents detailing the problem. “The shelter has accommodations to house 27 cats and 37 dogs at 100% total capacity.
“However, with the combination of our staffing level, call load and the degree of care we feel necessary to provide the dogs, we feel our dog capacity would be closer to 25.”
The shelter “makes a concerted effort” to adopt out all the animals it serves, including holding events like adopt-a-thons with Pet Partners of Carbon County, city staff says.
“We list our animals on adoption sites, build professional relationships with animal rescue groups and offer adoption fee reduction promotions,” the documentation says. “Programs like these increase our opportunity to find more homes, which helps reduce our shelter population and lower the euthanasia rate.”
Even so, there are times the shelter is asked to take in more animals than it can handle, and giving the police chief the ability to waive adoption fees is another tool in managing the facility and its acceptable load.
The ordinance also maintains the limits on pet per household to help alleviate potential animal hoarding situations.
“No household will be allowed to adopt any animals which would cause the household to exceed four dogs and/or four cats,” the ordinance says.
Adoption fees for animals are $25 for cats and $45 for dogs, according to the city’s website. The shelter is open from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. Call 307-328-4534 for more information.