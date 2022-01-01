The historic late 1930s-era Carbon County Courthouse in the 400 block of Pine Street in Rawlins is empty and closed for remodeling.
This final phase of remodeling work is expected to take about 14 months, according to County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett, with an anticipated reopening in February 2023. All the work is being paid for by the 1-cent Specific Purpose Tax levy passed by voters 2019.
As that work begins, remodeling of the county-owned Carbon Building in the 200 block of Buffalo Street is complete. Most of Carbon County’s elected officials have moved out of the historic courthouse and have permanently relocated their offices in the Carbon Building, where the Carbon County Library and many of the other county administrative offices have long been located.
This is the first physical move for county government since 1940, when it migrated into what was then the new courthouse building on Pine Street.
The Carbon County clerk, treasurer, assessor and commissioners — along with the Land Title Office — are now on the second floor of the Carbon Building. The county’s IT department, emergency manager and fire warden also are now in the building along with planning and development and other county offices.
The Carbon County Public Library in Rawlins had been located on the second floor of the Carbon Building for many years. It is now on the first floor with its primary entrance on Buffalo Street.
The main entrance to this remodeled 96-year-old building also is on Buffalo Street across the street from the Bank of Commerce. The building has been renamed the Carbon Building Courthouse Annex.
The 2nd Judicial District Court, the District Court clerk and administration and the County Attorney’s Office have been temporarily relocated out of the courthouse and into the Interim Justice Center at 812 Murray St. This county-owned building has been the home of the Circuit Court for the last year.
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office also has been temporarily relocated to the jail and communication complex in the 1300 block of Daley Street. When the remodeling of the historic courthouse is completed both courts, the county attorney and sheriff’s office will move back to put all law enforcement and court personnel in one building that will continue to be known as the Carbon County Courthouse.
To facilitate these moves, the courthouse was closed for two days.
Carbon County Commissioners held their last monthly meeting of 2021 on Dec. 21 in their new home and meeting room on the second floor of Carbon Building.
This remodel and move were successful, Bartlett said. However, there are a few things that still need to be done.
The Carbon Building is now only handicapped accessible from the main entrance on Buffalo Street, and Bartlett said a serious effort was made to make the building ADA compliant.
The original south entrance was at the top of a steep flight of stairs, which have been removed, and the south entrance is now at street level. To make all three floors accessible, a new ADA-compliant elevator was installed on the south side of the building. The old, antiquated elevator at the east entrance was decommissioned.
Parking along the north side of Buffalo Street in front of the Carbon Building was changed to diagonal to increase the number parking spaces and provide ample handclapped access with four spaces in front of the Carbon Building Annex.
The new sidewalk also has curb cuts and signage. The new building entrance has a double set of doors designed to help deal with wind. Both sets of doors can be ADA push-button activated from either side.
Throughout the building, ADA specifications were implemented. These include “addressing deficiencies in the restrooms, stair handrails height and extensions, elevator cab size and controls, water coolers height and operation and door clearances,” according to a project update.
As originally planned, none of the doors in the interior of the newly remodeled building were to have automatic push button doors.
As the building remodel work neared completion some weeks ago, county administration staff realized that although all ADA requirements had been met, the additional automatic doors would be needed to make the building more accessible to the public, said Bartlett.
This work is expected to begin shortly, pending commission approval, with a cost of just over $10,000, said Bartlett.
She also said directional signage for each floor will be installed as soon as it arrives so people can find their way around the new facility.