Lindsey West was sworn in this week as the new Carbon County Treasurer after being selected by commissioners from a pool of finalists.

The Carbon County Democrats Central Committee met last weekend to interview and select three finalists to replace former treasurer Patty Bentsen, who retired effective Dec. 3 after more than 36 years in the County Treasurer’s Office.

West, who has worked in the Carbon County Assessor’s Office and was deputy treasurer, will serve the rest of Bentsen’s term, which runs through December 2022.

Also chosen as finalists by the committee were Eileen Keller and Debbie Lazariewicz.

