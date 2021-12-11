...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph
expected.
* WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk
Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins.
* WHEN...5 PM Saturday until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as
60 mph.
* WHERE...Rawlins, Sinclair and Hannah
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will cause significant
reduction in visibility and whiteout conditions. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Lindsey West was sworn in this week as the new Carbon County Treasurer after being selected by commissioners from a pool of finalists.
The Carbon County Democrats Central Committee met last weekend to interview and select three finalists to replace former treasurer Patty Bentsen, who retired effective Dec. 3 after more than 36 years in the County Treasurer’s Office.
West, who has worked in the Carbon County Assessor’s Office and was deputy treasurer, will serve the rest of Bentsen’s term, which runs through December 2022.
Also chosen as finalists by the committee were Eileen Keller and Debbie Lazariewicz.