The COVID-19 pandemic is not the only public health crisis spreading across the country; suicide is a health crisis with a much longer history and a growing prevalence, especially in veterans.
In 2018, The Department of Defense (DoD) reported 325 active duty militants’ death by suicide. Today 4,200 veterans die by suicide each year, about 11 deaths per day. Firearms are easily accessible for most veterans and The American Psychological Association approximate 70% of all veteran suicides are completed with firearms.
An administrator at Laramie’s American Legion Post 14 lost a family member struggling with substance abuse to veteran suicide; due to the fragility of the topic.
At the same post, sources revealed a recent veteran’s death by suicide and said without the support of the members at Post 14, they wouldn’t have lasted as long as they did.
Still, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reported a 21-percentage point difference between Wyoming veteran suicide and national veteran suicide.
The DoD and VA focus much of their preventative efforts on identifying and treating mental health risks but community dissemination of awareness — especially of Lethal Means Safety (LMS) — is equally important for suicide prevention.
LMS provides training to health care providers and veterans on proper firearm storage and locking devices; medication disposal; and identifying public ‘hot spot’ locations for suicide.
The state of Wyoming offers an online training program called Counseling on Access to Lethal Means (CALM) to primary mental health and medical providers as well as clergy and social service providers. CALM teaches practical skills for determining when and how to speak with suicidal clients about lethal means access.
The “VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for the Assessment and Management of Patients at Risk for Suicide”, released last August, is a multidisciplinary guide developed by primary-care physicians, psychiatrists, pharmacist and practitioner nurses to better service veterans receiving care through either entity.
Other preventative efforts include the expansion of suicide risk screening and evaluation as well as service-centered programs for preemptive care.
REACH VET is a good example of preemptive screening system. This preventative program implemented by the VA is designed to flag health care providers of potential suicide risk before ideation even occurs.
COVID Coach app, a stress management app intended to promote self-care and well-being was created in response to the spike in suicides due to the spread of the pandemic.
Even American Legion, the oldest veterans support organization, formulated the ‘Buddy Check’ resolution, a platform for veterans to reconnect and provide support to those who may not know where to go or who to talk to.
Too many reasons contribute to the growing rate of deaths by suicide and for veterans, insomnia, anxiety and depression only scratch the surface. Recently discharged militants may struggle with transitioning to civilian life while older veterans often grapple with the reality of aging.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 only increases preexisting anxieties; social distancing and economic recession contribute to increased veteran suicides across the nation. Now, more than ever, they need the care and support of the communities.
Editor’s note: Due to the nature and affects of PTSD, efforts to reach out to military personnel, retired or active, were made, but with no responses.
WHERE TO REACH OUT
If you or a loved one are experiencing thought of suicide or are struggling with substance mishandling, please call any of the following numbers for immediate assistance:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800.273.8255
Albany County Suicide Prevention Task Force 307.742.7896
National Alliance on Mental Illness, Laramie 307.760.9651
Suicide Prevention Community Coalition 307.766.2187