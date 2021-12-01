Jaden Campbell with Saint Ann’s Catholic Church Youth Ministry was at the Saratoga Town Council for its November meeting to present a check for $500 for the Tyler Pickett Park fund.
The money was raised from a donation box placed at the Veterans Day spaghetti dinner the youth ministry held for area veterans and the general public.
Saratoga Mayor Creed James announced that with the donation, the Sgt. Tyler Pickett Fund has so far raised $9,843. The money has been raised in the last five months.
Saratoga Town Clerk Marie Christen provided a list of the donations to the park effort since July 13:
n The Old Fashion Family Carnival held during Fourth of July activities sponsored by DeDe Martz and her crew donated $1,000.
n Saratoga Councilmen Jon Nelson, owner of North Fork Engineering, and Ronald Hutchins honored their previous pledges to donate their council salaries, which was $1,000 each.
n Saratoga Mayor Creed James honored his pledge and donated six months of his mayor’s salary, which is $2,400.
n Saratoga Councilman Ben Spaulding also honored his pledge with a donation of $545.00.
Other donations to the Tyler Pickett Park include:
n St. Ann’s Catholic Church Youth Ministr, $500.00
n October Community Yard Sale, $923
n Platte Valley Color Run/Walk sponsored by the Saratoga Recreation Department, $995
n Rock Art activity held during Fourth of July activities, $100
n Jon and Martha Gray, $1,000
n Ray and Jamie Bernal, $110
n Peggy Huntley, $20.00
n An anonymous donation, $250
The total money held in the Tyler Pickett Park WyoStar account stands at $33,408.33 in addition to this latest round of donations for $9,843.00, which has yet to be transferred from the town’s general fund, according to Saratoga Town Treasurer Georgia Gayle. The council’s open promise to match the money raised was not discussed.
Planning for the memorial park in memory of U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Pickett, a 1999 graduate of Saratoga High School who was killed while serving in Iraq on June 8, 2008, continues to move forward, according to Saratoga American Legion Post 54 Adjutant Deb Clark.