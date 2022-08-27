Election 2022 bug

Saratoga town attorney Jane France, who was in town from Cheyenne for an Aug. 16 Saratoga Town Council meeting, outlined a two-step path that would allow the vacant council seat previously held by Ben Spaulding to appear on the November general election ballot.

France advised the council as to how, according to her interpretation of state statute, a council vacancy that happens after the primary election filing deadline has passed during an election season, can be filled if the seat suddenly becomes vacant.

