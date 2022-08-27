...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING...
...ELEVATED CONDITIONS ALSO POSSIBLE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 417-423, 425, and 430-433.
* WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Saratoga town attorney Jane France, who was in town from Cheyenne for an Aug. 16 Saratoga Town Council meeting, outlined a two-step path that would allow the vacant council seat previously held by Ben Spaulding to appear on the November general election ballot.
France advised the council as to how, according to her interpretation of state statute, a council vacancy that happens after the primary election filing deadline has passed during an election season, can be filled if the seat suddenly becomes vacant.
Her official opinion is that the council can choose one or two names to be placed on the November general election ballot. This would give Saratoga residents an opportunity to choose who will take Spaulding’s place on the council rather than having that seat filled by an appointee for the next two and a half years.
To fill the existing vacancy, France also advised the council it could appoint someone, but only for the next four months until the next council is seated in January, or the seat could be left open for the next council to fill.
A decision to submit two names for the November ballot must be made by Sept. 9 to be accepted for the Nov. 8 election.
She also advised the council that there is no timeline in the statutes for when the seat must be filled. The council also could just appoint someone to fill out the remaining two years of Spaulding’s term without input from voters.
The question of what Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett thought of these ideas was raised during the discussion. Councilman Jon Nelson said he did not have the same understanding of the statutes as cited by France. France said she would talk with Bartlett and County Attorney Ashley Mayfield Davis about her interpretation of election laws and bring it back to the council.
With Spalding having resigned at the July 19 Saratoga Town Council meeting, so far only one person has submitted a letter of interest in filling the empty seat, said Mayor Creed James.
Kathy Beck, a 20-year resident of Saratoga, has expressed interest. Beck is a member of the Saratoga Recreation Commission and the Platte Valley Community Center Joint Powers Board.
James said he would discuss the options with Beck and see if she would be willing to stand for the seat in the November election.
The council decided to table the discussion and France’s advice pending further investigation until its next meeting Sept. 6.