...A cluster of thunderstorms will impact portions of western Carbon
County through 315 PM MDT...
At 238 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong
thunderstorm near Wamsutter, or 17 miles southwest of Rawlins,
moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported pea sized hail and gusty
winds in Wamsutter.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Rawlins, Saratoga, Sinclair, Dad, Separation Lake, Jack Creek
Campground and Teton Reservoir.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 200 and
238.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 301, 302, 303, AND 304...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR LOW
HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303 AND 304...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 303 and fire weather zone
304.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ENCAMPMENT -- Carbon County School District No. 2’s Encampment K-12 school delayed its normal school day start by two hours on Aug. 26 at the request of the Wyoming Highway Patrol due to an ongoing search for an “individual that may be armed and dangerous” in the area around Encampment and Riverside. The delay was announced on Facebook and on the district website.
The school day, which normally begins at 7:55 a.m., began at 9:55 a.m. The buses bringing the students to school also ran on a two-hour delay. The plan was to have “law enforcement present around the school as it opens” according to the announcement and District Superintendent Jim Copeland.
“I got a call about 5:30 a.m. from the Wyoming Highway Patrol alerting me to the situation,” the superintendent said.
Copeland then called Encampment Principal Mike Erickson and discussed the situation.
“We decided to delay the opening of the school a couple of hours to give law enforcement daylight time to apprehend the individual, or an opportunity for him to leave the area,” Copeland said.
When the school opened, it operated on the normal school lockout procedure that keeps all exterior school doors locked. This requires those wanting entry to ring the doorbell and identify themselves and their business to gain entry.
Copeland had not gotten an update on this search as of press time.
According to Lenny Layman, the Carbon County emergency manager, the manhunt was being led by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Carbon County Emergency Management Office is operating as a support agency to that effort.
According to Layman, the description received by the Carbon County Emergency Management on this incident lists the suspect as a 30-year-old Hispanic male who stands 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighs who was wearing a white shirt and a gray and black goatee. He entered Wyoming from Colorado about 1 a.m. on Thursday morning and wrecked his car in Riverside in a one-car accident. He believed to be on foot in the Riverside/Encampment area. The Wyoming Highway Patrol initially issued a shelter in place directive for the residents in the area, but Layman said this order has been lifted.
As of press time, law enforcement had not provided any official statements on this subject.