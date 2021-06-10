ENCAMPMENT – The first forest fire of 2021 reported in Carbon County is burning in the Sierra Madre Mountains of the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Encampment. Aaron Voos, the public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland office in Laramie, acknowledged on Monday that there was a “fairly small” fire of approximately 26 acres on the North Fork of the Little Snake River.
“They are hoping to get a hold of it today, we are working hard on it,” said Voos.
It is being called the North Fork Fire and is in a remote area approximately 4 miles west northwest of Hog Park Reservoir, just south of the Huston Park Wilderness area.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was still smoldering with no growth in 36 hours. Three crews were gridding for spot fires and constructing handlines, and a Type 1 helicopter was assisting with water as needed.
"We're still making good progress," Voos said.
A lightning storm moved through that area on Sunday evening and there were “several strikes that resulted in a small number of starts,” according to Voos.
Forest Service personnel were able to get most of them out, he said, “including one just off Wyoming Highway 70. This bigger one was part of that group.
Early in the week, firefighters initially used aircraft to keep it in check because of its location in a pretty remote and rugged area Single-engine airplane tankers were flying out of area airports to drop fire retardant, and multiple helicopters are being used to drop water.
The Forest Service is continuing to post updates on its Twitter feed and Facebook page.
“If the fire does get bigger, then we will start putting out news releases and setup a NC web page, but we are not quite there yet,’’ Voos said.
The Hacienda Motel in Saratoga confirmed that Ute Mountain Helitack based in Towaoc in southern Colorado was in Saratoga on June 7 and has rebooked for a week and reserved seven rooms. Voos said the Forest Service may be prepositioning resources.
“With the Sierra Madre Forest as dry as it is, they may stick around for a while,” he said.