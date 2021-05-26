DROP-OFF SITES

Route 1

Rawlins Elementary/Shandon Park Apartments: 10-10:10 a.m.

Rob Roy Park: 10:20-10:30 a.m.

Old Sinclair Elementary School: 10:40-10:50 a.m.

Bolton Park: 11-11:10 a.m.

Buffalo Run Apartments: 11:15-11:25 a.m.

Route 2

Boys & Girls Club/Rawlins High School: 10-10:10 a.m.

Key Club Park/VFW Fields: 10:15-10:25 a.m.

Tully Park: 10:35-10:45 a.m.

Washington Park: 10:50-11 a.m.

True Value: 11:05-11:15 a.m.

Please allow a few minutes for drivers to arrive in case they are detained at a prior stop.