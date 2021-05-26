RAWLINS -- Carbon County School District No. 1’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to children, will begin June 7.
“We have an invisible hunger that we haven’t seen before,” Tami Ratcliffe, food service director for Carbon County School District No. 1, said this spring when asked about the program. To meet that need, many school districts across the state have been offering free breakfast and lunch to students through an extension of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service program, which has provided reimbursement for meals since the summer of 2020.
Children 18 and under can eat a free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer as a part of the USDA program. Meals will be delivered at several local sites by the “little yellow food bus,” and meals are also available for purchase for adults and family members. Delivery starts at 10 a.m. at different stops and will end by 11:30 a.m. There will be no service from June 22-24, and if children eat at meal pick-up sites, parents and children are asked to clean up after themselves as staff will not stay at sites past food drop-off.
According to Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, 1 in 4 Wyoming kids struggle with food insecurity, and the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated that need. In the summer of 2020, the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies saw an almost doubled demand for services, when distribution in a typical month went from 700,000-800,000 pounds of food to 1.3 million pounds.
Summer Food Service Program sites can serve two meals per day at each site, and in Rawlins, that means breakfast and lunch will be available at each site.
“This summer we are going to go back to a traditional way of serving,” Ratcliffe said, adding that some adaptations were required in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic.
“In the past, before COVID, we’d go to the parks and places that qualified for the summer food program. We also served at all of our school buildings. Here in town, we will go to our past parks and get our food out in bulk, and we will give breakfast and lunch out,” she said.
Adults can pick up a meal for a $4 donation, and breakfasts will include milk, fruit and a grain or a protein.
“It might be a blueberry muffin with fresh or canned fruit and a milk, and that is going to be grab-and-go,” Ratcliffe said.
Grab-and-go lunches will also be offered, for free, at the same time as breakfast. But during the lunch distribution, some hot food will be available.
“We do get to up our game a bit, because when we offer the lunch, we can offer corn dogs or cheeseburgers this year,” she said. “We will be able to have everything ready, but add that last component, like a wrapped cheeseburger, and put it in the bag for the child to take.”