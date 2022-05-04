An emerging challenger for Gov. Mark Gordon in the August primary election made a campaign stop in Carbon County this past week.
Retired Marine Col. Brent Bien, a Sheridan Republican and Wyoming native, was in Saratoga on Thursday afternoon as part of a swing through Wyoming. He aims to claim the GOP spot on the gubernatorial ticket in the general election.
Bien announced his candidacy in March and continues to express concerns about the competence and reach governments at the state and federal levels.
During a 28-year career in the Marine Corps, Bien says he’s always maintained Wyoming residency with an eye on politics.
He says he’s concerned about Gordon’s decision to shut down this state in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic while neighboring South Dakota, which is smaller and more populated, stayed open.
This and other issues caused Bien to throw his hat in the ring, he said.
His platform includes a goal to “make Wyoming the freest state in the nation by actively protecting personal freedoms, pursuing government accountability and promoting state sovereignty.”
As a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a degree in civil engineering, Bien said he’s concerned about education and keeping local, not federal, control of schools. Of particular interest is school choice and education transparency.
He also supports promoting Wyoming coal as the “cleanest,” and said Wyoming should continue to pursue avenues to export coal through Pacific ports while also advancing other economic diversification efforts.
He wants no legalization of marijuana for Wyoming and is concerned about the federal government being the largest landowner in the state.