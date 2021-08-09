CHEYENNE — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said he will not require districts to implement mask mandates as he is committed to standing behind local school districts as they make decisions on how students can return to the classroom safely.
“Wyoming was first in the nation in having a safe and successful in-person school year last year,” Gordon said. “My focus is on supporting local school boards as they take into account conditions in their community and work to assure students learn safely this year too.”
As he has done throughout the pandemic, Gordon will work with the Wyoming Department of Education and the Wyoming Department of Health to ensure districts are prepared to respond to changes in local conditions with equipment, testing and expertise, according to a press release.
“We need to follow and respect the science,” Gordon added.
The Casper Star Tribune and Associated Press reported that the decision was made without coronavirus transmission data from August and came the same day Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer, issued a statement urging caution around virus transmission.
“We are deeply concerned. The Delta variant has really changed the COVID fight we have on our hands. Unfortunately, Wyoming’s low vaccination rate makes our state more vulnerable to this highly contagious variant,” Harrist said.
When asked if the governor’s decision was made in consultation with state health officer or other epidemiologists, Gordon’s spokesman, Michael Pearlman, said, “This was the governor’s decision.”
In the United States, coronavirus vaccines have not been approved for children ages 11 and under.
Gov. Mark Gordon and first lady Jennie Gordon have both been vaccinated and encourage eligible Wyomingites to choose to be vaccinated to protect themselves, their neighbors and their families, according to the governor’s statement. The Wyoming Department of Health reported that among 300 persons infected by COVID-19 who were recently hospitalized, nearly 94% were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of new COVID-19 vaccinations has been increasing during July as the Delta variant of the virus has become dominant in the state.
“As our hospitals continue to see more COVID-19 hospitalizations, and as long-term and child care facilities are forced to close due to COVID-19 infections, it is time to remember all the things we learned last year and consider getting vaccinated as the most effective way to protect yourself against severe illness,” Mark Gordon said. “And let us not forget the Wyoming way and work to be kind to one another.”
Governor Gordon said he firmly supports the rights of private businesses to operate in the manner they deem best. In May the Governor issued a directive that prevents state agencies, boards and commissions from requiring “vaccine passports” to access state spaces and state services. That directive remains in place and encourages other entities, including local governments and private businesses, not to impose vaccine mandates, according to the release.