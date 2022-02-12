Carbon County School District No. 1 recently ushered in the start of Project Aware, a program aimed at increasing access to mental health and substance abuse services for school-aged youth.
In a recent presentation to the Carbon County School District No. 1 Board of Education, the objective of Project AWARE was stated to be “to increase access to, and knowledge of, mental health and substance abuse services by breaking down the barriers that prevent treatment.”
The effort’s community project manager, Chandra Buchholz, said the project was made possible by a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“They are providing grants to state education agencies to help them expand their capacity to address mental health and substance abuse issues,” she said.
Buchholz said that one of the goals attached to the project is increasing access to mental health services by breaking down some of the barriers that prevent treatment.
“Another one of the goals with Project AWARE is to increase knowledge in mental health and substance abuse services in our communities by providing community outreach and other services for families,” she said. “In addition, one of the goals is aimed at increasing the capacity of school personnel that are able to recognize and respond to substance abuse and mental health needs through professional development and training.”
Buchholz said the development of state infrastructure “to foster wellness in our school aged youth and families throughout the state” is a large part of Project AWARE.
The Wyoming Department of Education is acting as a pass-through agency for the grant, she said.
“Carbon County School District No. 1 was chosen as a participant for the 2021 grant,” Buchholz told the board. “They identified communities that have a high need for mental health services without enough mental health providers.”
When it comes to feedback and reaction from local residents, Buchholz said it has been predominately positive.
“We held a community stakeholder meeting with some of our providers and stakeholders a few weeks ago,” Buchholz said. “Overall, we have had very good feedback.
“I think most people recognize that we have a high need here for these services and we just don’t have enough providers to offer mental health services here without this project.”
With the emergence of online health care options, which have proliferated and expanded throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there are more options for rural areas that have traditionally been underserved in terms of mental health care.
“That is the great thing about the telehealth model. We are partnering with WBI, Wyoming Behavioral Institute, because we will be able to reach some of the undeserved population,” she said. “We’re going to be able to do this by supplementing the services that are already available here locally.”
Support from local stakeholders also will be key to the success of the program, she said.
“Our school counselors mostly are very supportive of this program because they just don’t have enough hours in the day to be able to provide the services that are needed by our students,” Buchholz said. “So, this is a great resource for them to have, as well.
“We’ve gotten a few referrals for the project, reached out to those families and have had good responses from that.”
With the introduction of project AWARE into the school district, Buchholz said it will make support available to many more students.
“We just want to reiterate the fact of how important mental health is to our students because it can help a child be successful in their pursuits,” she said. “Through Project AWARE, we want to help those students that are falling through the cracks.
“We want them to be the most successful that they can be and set them up for success in life, rather than having them struggle and not have access to the help that they need at early stages.”
Buchholz said that anyone who wants more information about Project Aware can find it on district’s website, www.crb1.net.
“We are officially open and taking referrals,” she said. “We recently launched on Jan. 31 and the therapy sessions will be available Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
Therapy also will be available during vacations and school breaks because, Buchholz said, “We often that that those are the times that are students need the most support.”