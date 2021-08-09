SARATOGA — Metaphorically, the Saratoga Town Council could hang at least six help wanted signs in the front window of Town Hall. This increase is a result of the letter of resignation from longtime Recreation Director Lisa Burton read later in the Aug. 3 Town Council meeting.
Most of the positions have been open for some time. The council has been looking for a new treasurer since Sammy Flohr left his job after seven years on May 21. It has also been looking for a zoning and planning enforcement officer since June. This leaves only two department heads remaining from the previous John Zeiger administration — Public Works Director Jon Winter and Police Chief Kenneth Lehr.
The Saratoga Police Department is now down to 50% of its usual force, with drug crimes rising in Saratoga, according to the police report given at the Aug. 3 council meeting. Chief Lehr is looking for three new police officers as well as vehicles for them to drive, even after the purchase of the two black police vehicles obtained since this administration took over in January.
The Town Council’s struggle to fill these vacancies was again an agenda item at the latest meeting.
Mayor Creed James reported that the treasurer applicant who had earlier expressed interest in filling the Saratoga position later declined, having taken another job elsewhere.
“We are still looking for a treasurer,” James said.
The treasurer’s duties have been filled by a part-time contract employee.
Town Clerk Marie Christen has the treasurer job posted “on several web sites” as well as in the Saratoga Sun “and is getting a lot of response back,” said James. He announced the town had received “three new applicants” for the treasurer position.
“Some of these new applicants are from here and some from out of town. We will try to find a night for a couple of the council to interview them,” he said.
There are two applicants for the zoning and planning enforcement officer position. Councilwoman D’Ron Campbell and Councilman Ben Spaulding met with both of them. Mayor James also met with them and said one is to move forward.
There has been considerable discussion over the last couple of years about whether the position should be a full-time job, since Dan Ferrin left in March 2019. In the ensuing years, the empty position has been filled by council members making the needed decisions as well as contract workers including former Zoning and Planning Officer Kent Smith and Alex Dorthy, who was the last to hold the contract. He left this past June.
With Dorthy’s departure, the Town Council decided to make the job a full-time position with benefits that include a 401(k) retirement plan and medical insurance. This employee will report to the mayor. A full description of the duties and responsibilities of this job are listed in the job postings.
Mayor James expressed some lack of understanding about the hiring procedure for this job during the council discussion. Councilman Jon Nelson reminded the mayor that there are only five mayoral appointments — the town clerk, town treasurer, police chief, municipal court judge and town attorney. All others positions are filled as town employees hired with the Town Council’s approval. No action was taken in the Aug. 3 meeting to fill this position. It was tabled, pending the notification of the second applicant.
The last item of business under Town Hall was not listed on the online agenda. It was the brief resignation letter from Recreation Director Burton. The resignation was received the day of the meeting and was read by Mayor James.
“Dear mayor and council members, please accept this as my letter of resignation from my position as recreation director for the town of Saratoga. My last day will be Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Thank you, Lisa Burton,” James read.
Neither the mayor nor any member of the council commented about the departure of Burton, who has been the recreation director for Saratoga for many years.
Councilman Nelson made the motion to accept Burton’s resignation without comment, which was accepted by the entire council, also without comment.
This resignation was not unexpected, since Burton had been under almost continuous verbal attack, both in council and at Recreation Board meetings for more than a year. Criticism came from Ben Spaulding, first speaking as a resident and now as a councilman, as well as by other Saratoga residents for her conduct and practices as recreation director. Spaulding asked to be appointed the council representative to the Recreation Department as well as the council representative on the Recreation Commission since taking his seat on the Town Council in January. He was granted both these assignments, which made him Burton’s supervisor.
With Burton’s departure accepted, the council briefly discussed filling this sixth vacancy in the town’s staff. The decision was made to place an ad in the Saratoga Sun. The ob will now go from being a part-time position with vigorously restricted hours to another full-time position with the customary pay and benefits.