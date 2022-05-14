Saratoga and southern Carbon County was the scene of an hour-long high-speed chase during a recent snowstorm.
Saratoga Police Chief Ken Lehr reports he pursued a Jeep between Saratoga and Encampment with the vehicle reaching speeds of up to 104 mph.
The chase began about 10 p.m. April 29 and traversed the 20 miles between the two towns three times, sometimes in “whiteout conditions” Lehr said.
It finally ended with the Jeep crashing into an embankment at McCaffrey Avenue and Sixth Street in Encampment.
“It was one of the wildest (chases) in my 23 years in law enforcement,” Lehr said.
When the driver, a 46-year-old female, was extricated from the upside-down vehicle with Colorado license plates, she was wearing only the bottoms of a bikini. She hasn’t been identified because she hasn’t yet been charged.
The driver was hurt in the crash and transported by air to Salt Lake City for treatment, with serious injuries. Charges are pending awaiting the toxicology report, Lehr said.
In an interview following the incident, Lehr said the event began when his attention was drawn to a “gray SUV” coming toward him as he was crossing the bridge into downtown Saratoga while working the evening shift.
He said it was travelling north on First street and was “all over the road, erratically. I activated my radar and got a clock of 57 mph (in a 30 MPH zone) as it went by me.”
Lehr said he activated his lights and turned to pursue the speeding vehicle north out of town. As he was catching up to the Jeep, it pulled over into the Andy’s Billiard Cloth parking area by Shively North and re-entered the highway going south.
“They almost hit me head on,” he said. “I flipped around and caught up to them again at the bridge. They were running at roughly 90 mph when we went over the bridge (into downtown Saratoga).
“I backed down to about 60 mph because I was not going to go that fast through town. They continued to zip around. They were going south in the northbound lane, going in and out of traffic through town.”
Lehr said he caught up with the speeding Jeep at the Whistle Pig Saloon, “at which time they were going 94 mph. They smashed the throttle again and took off.”
The vehicle built up a lead over Lehr because “my truck tops out at 98 mph,” he said, adding that, “I was able to keep them on radar.”
The Jeep was clocked at a speed of 104 mph going past the Wyoming Department of Transportation shop south of Saratoga.
That continued “until we hit the 130/230 highway junction” 8 miles south of Saratoga, Lehr said. The Jeep had to slow down then because weather conditions had deteriorated. There was “rain and snow and a sheet of ice” on the highway.
At one point it was a whiteout situation but the Jeep was still traveling at about 80 mph. About 2 miles out of Riverside, the weather cleared some and the Jeep sped up again to more than 100 mph, Lehr said.
At that point, Encampment Police Chief Kevin Shue joined in the pursuit. Lehr said the chase “ran around all the streets in Encampment” with the vehicle avoiding attempted roadblocks. It then headed back to Saratoga.
This time the chase went about 5 miles north on Highway 130/230 to the Mountain View turnoff to the Fish Hatchery where “she flipped around again” and headed south, Lehr said.
“We went through the whole thing again, back through town again at 90-plus mph and all the way back through all that ice and snow (to Encampment),” he said.
By that time, a pair of Carbon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were waiting for the Jeep and attempted to box it in. When the driver reached them, “she turned her lights off” and tried to ram three police vehicles, Lehr said.
“She tried to hit Encampment Chief Shue. She tried to hit Sheriff’s Lt. Lackia and she came straight at me with no lights on,” Lehr said. To avoid being hit, “all three of us had to take to the ditch at different times.”
When the driver attempted to turn back again, she flipped the Jeep on the highway where it turns west at the Encampment Post Office.
“The Jeep flipped two or three times and landed on its top (in the intersection of) Sixth Street and McCaffrey Avenue,” Lehr said.
When Lehr and the other officers approached the upside-down Jeep, they found the middle-aged female alone and dressed only in the bottom half of a bikini swimsuit. Her legs were pinned under the steering wheel.
The Encampment Fire Department extracted her. Because of the weather conditions, she could not be flown out then, so she was transported to Rawlins by ground ambulance. The next morning, she was put on a helicopter for Salt Lake City.
Her injuries included “an open leg fracture and a broken back,” Lehr said, adding that after talking to her husband it seems “she has nothing from the waist down. She is paralyzed because of a bad decision.”
The cause of her erratic behavior is under investigation, Lehr said.
“I am waiting to get a toxicology report to find out for sure,” he said. “We found a lot of drug paraphernalia and stuff like pipes in the vehicle.”