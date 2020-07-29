RAWLINS – Architectural plans for the future MHCC Health Center-Platte Valley were presented for approval during a Board of Trustees Meeting last week.
On July 23, a thorough review of the proposed layout and design by MHCC Board Members and Administration took place, and took into consideration both current and future healthcare needs for the citizens of the Platte Valley, according to a Monday press release.
Plans were approved for a 5,842 square foot, L-shaped modern design. Six exam rooms and two medical procedure rooms make up the Clinical Suite. The Diagnostic Suite houses the laboratory, blood draw area and X-Ray. A dedicated Physical Therapy Suite offers exam rooms and gym/exercise area. The large, centrally located waiting room and reception area will provide comfort, convenience and efficiency to patients as they enter the building. A Conference Room creates the opportunity for community meeting space, patient education forums, and more.
MOA Architecture, the same firm that designed the MHCC Family Practice Clinic located at 300 3rd Street in Rawlins, will be working in conjunction with Shepard Construction, Inc. to complete the design build model. Demolition of existing structures has been completed and the firms are preparing to begin construction phase.