A Rawlins native has been hired as the city’s newest recreation programmer.
Nikki Howell participated in multiple programs offered through the Rawlins Family Recreation Center and knows the value of special programs and youth sports.
Now as a mom, she said she is, “really excited to bring all that back and get the kids involved again.”
Howell a bachelor’s degree in business and a background of 15 years combined experience in banking.
She said she is “grateful for her experience, but excited to be on a new adventure.”
During a busy winter break, Howell helped roll out six local programs and events to keep local youth engaged, which also has her energized to continue the momentum.
“Thank you for sharing your kids with us over the winter break,” she said. “At all the events, we had no major issues from infant through eighth grade and hope they had as much fun as we did. The middle schoolers blew us away with their polite behavior, healthy competition and helpfulness. Keep an eye out for more activities for kids and adults coming soon!”
Howell joints Randy Flamig as a rec programmer. Flaming was hired last July after spending the months before since April as a rec assistant before being promoted.
Since his promotion, Flamig has helped with summer youth activities, Music in the Park and adult softball. He has been the director of youth football and basketball programs and co-ed volleyball this pat fall.
“I am glad to be able to have this opportunity to work with our community in this capacity,” he said. “Stop in and say hey anytime. If you have any questions please feel free to give me a call.”
The addition of Howell and Flamig is “a great investment” for the city, said Patti Hays, Rawlins’ longtime superintendent of recreation.
“We’re on the right track — the whole Parks and Recreation department is, not just the Rec Center,” she said.
For more information on city recreation programs, call 307-324-PLAY(7529).