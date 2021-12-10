...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin and
Central Carbon County including Rawlins.
* WHEN...From late this evening through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Blowing snow due to recent
snowfall could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
This image from a Wyoming Department of Transportation highway camera shows icy and snowpacked conditions on Intertate 80 looking west near Elk Mountain about 50 miles east of Rawlins on Friday morning. Much of I-80 between Cheyenne and the Utah border are closed and projected not to reopen until about 6-8 p.m.
Southern Wyoming got its first taste of winter in more than a month Thursday and Friday morning with several inches of snow that have prompted an extended closure for most of Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to the Utah border.
Drivers should expect black ice, slick conditions and poor visibility. There could also be high winds and snow drifts in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Those conditions are reported along large stretches of I-80 with most stretches of the interstate closed and not expected to re-open until about 6-8 p.m.
Parking is available along I-80 for closure traffic at the Sweetwater Events Center in Rock Springs, WYDOT reports. Also, sections of U.S. 30 are closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs, with some sections open with a warning to watch for black ice.
U.S. 287 is closed with an estimated opening time between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
State highways 12, 130 and 210 are closed to thru traffic but open to local traffic in certain sections, and Highway 34 is open but WYDOT advises against unnecessary travel.
For more information on road closures, webcams and to get the latest updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa.
Due to inclement weather, the delivery of Saturday's print edition will be delayed. If you need help accessing your e-edition or logging on to your digital account, please refer to this link for assistance.