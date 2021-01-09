This weekend, spread out on the ice and naturally socially distant, the Mother Mountain Anglers will host their fifth annual Kids Ice Fishing Clinic in Carbon County.
In addition to being a great time with the potential to catch some big fish, organizers offer critical ice safety lessons at the event each year.
“We encourage this to be a family activity, because I think a lot of adults could use the same ice safety lessons the kids are getting,” organizer Josh Craig said. “It is one of the things that, as a kid, I never got it. I picked up things here and there, but as more and more people are ice fishing I think it is important that we learn how to do it safely. If they learn one thing, it is worth it.”
Kids and adults will learn the basics of ice fishing at the event, which can accommodate up to 50 children. Pre-registration is recommended for the event from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at East Lake on the Silver Spur Ranch near Saratoga. In addition to ice safety, volunteers will show children the proper way to handle a fish, fish biology and how to properly set up an ice rod. Participants must bring snow clothes, gloves, water and a snack to be prepared to be on the ice for a few hours. Pre-registration is recommended for the free clinic for children aged 6-12 and an adult is encouraged to stay with their children at the event.
Mother Mountain Anglers is a nonprofit organization aimed at community service and the preservation of nature and community through the shared love of fishing.
“We really bonded over a shared love of fishing, and we started about six years ago. We are a group of friends that grew up in Encampment, and we just wanted to do something for the community,” Craig said.
The group began by awarding an annual $500 scholarship to a high school senior each year, named in memory of their friend and fellow fisherman Jason Voss. Mother Mountain Anglers has grown to host the ice fishing clinic, enhancing disc golf courses in Encampment and Riverside and volunteering at events like the Winter Carnival. They have hosted spaghetti dinners for local residents, and will even cut and stack firewood for residents in the area, Craig said.
“It just kind of became this thing where we would volunteer for anything,” Craig said. “We try to be a positive influence in the community, even as simple as things like taking kids fishing outside.”
New members are encouraged to join, and donations can be made online or at the event Saturday. Participants for the Kids Ice Fishing Clinic can register by calling 307-710-3074 or emailing mothermountainanglers@gmail.com, and more information can be found at facebook.com/MotherMountainAnglers.