The Carbon County Commission has given the green light to spend nearly $50,000 to update the lighting systems at the Carbon County Detention Center with state-of-the-art LED technology.
The low bid for the job came in at at little more than $48,000, with some costs of the project defrayed by Rocky Mountain Power, which will rebate the county about $6,750, said Jim Piche, the county’s building supervisor.
A decision on the LED lighting had been tabled during a previous commission meeting so staff could make sure both bidders met RMP’s requirements. With that in place, the commissioners voted to move ahead at its Feb. 15 meeting.
The winning bid is from Zumbrennen Electric Inc. of Rawlins. The only other bid was from Acme Electric Co., another Rawlins firm, which was about double the bid from Zumberennen at nearly $100,000.
Commission Chairman John Johnson expressed surprise at the difference in bidgs.
“They both spent a couple of days in my office going through plans and the fixtures required by RMP,” Piche said about the process of vetting the bids. “I can’t give them anymore information to calculate on than that.”
Piche also said several of the lights in the jail building need some work, and with Rocky Mountain Power offering rebates to commercial customers to help reduce costs of conversion, now was a good time to pull the trigger.
The upgrades also are in keeping with the county’s ongoing efforts to convert its larger buildings to LED lighting to reduce the county’s overall electric bill, Piche said.
“This change will result in around a 15% saving on the electric bill for the jail complex,” he said.
Lighting at the Jeffries Center was upgraded last year and ongoing efforts to remodel other Carbon County buildings — including the historic courthouse building — also will include LED lighting.
To make sure the submitted bids for the jail conversion meet Rocky Mountain Power requirements, a representative from the company’s Casper office came to inspect the jail and discuss the proposed project, said Piche. He then sent his recommendations to the two bidders so both could “do as much or as little with their bid proposals as possible,” Piche said.
A new deadline of Feb. 14 was set, which they both met, and in the end, the bid from Zumbrennen didn’t change, said Piche.
To ensure compliance, a Rocky Mountain Power representative “will come in when the bidder is ready to start and do a pre-walk on everything that is there to approve proper fixtures and installation and go through the whole thing for the preliminary rebate,” Piche said. “Then once the project is done, they will come back and inspect to make sure everything was put in.” W
hen the work is approved, the rebate will be sent to the county, not the contractor.