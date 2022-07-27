The Platte Valley Arts Council is working to complete a mural of the cartoon characters Flo and Elmo. This is a paint-by-numbers project that will be completed by anyone who would like to help.
Students at local schools will help by mixing colors and labeling the spaces. Everyone is invited to participate, and the dates and times for painting days will be posted on the PVAC Facebook page.
The mural will be painted on the fence around Harmony Park in Encampment and is one of seven new public art displays in the Platte Valley. The pieces feature local artists and include murals and sculptures depicting local life and culture and will be revealed at a Sept. 3 event.
Cartoon Jerry Palen always said he likes what he did, and it showed. His “Stampede” cartoon series featuring the lovable ranching couple Flo and Elmo is the largest weekly syndicated cartoon feature in the agricultural sector in the United States and Canada. The humorous antics of Flo and Elmo reach more than 2 million readers a week.
When he was not drawing the antics of Elmo and Flo, he devoted his passion for art whether it was cartoons, pen and ink drawings, watercolor painting, oil painting or sculpting.
Only a few pieces of his art are available each year because, as he put it, “If they don’t meet my standards of excellence, then they shouldn’t be shoved off on someone else.”
This scarcity has established a large following of collectors who vie for his work each year.
Palen has done several monumental bronzes around the state, and the latest one is a 7-foot monument of Wyoming artist Bill Gollings that’s in front of the Wyoming Arts Council building across the street from the Capitol in Cheyenne.
Prior to Palen’s death in December, he was collaborating with PVAC on a sculpture project, and they look forward with his wife Ann to finish the plan.
Funding for the public art displays comes from grants, business partners and donations. The Platte Valley Public Art Project is supported in part by grants from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Bridge Street Bargains, Carbon County Visitors Council, Wyoming Business Council and Wyoming Community Foundation.
Those interested in supporting the public art display project can donate on the PVAC Facebook page or at PlatteValleyArts.com.