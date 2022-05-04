Two students from Rawlins High School placed in the Percy Hedley High School Welding Competition on Friday. Pictured from left are Mark Flaherty, RHS welding instructor, Branden Langden and Jeffery Ice.
A pair of Rawlins High School seniors have placed in the annual Percy Hedley High School Welding Competition, hosted by Western Wyoming Community College’s welding program.
Branden Langden came in fifth place and Jeffrey Ice was ninth in the competition held last week. Three scholarships were also awarded: $1,250, $1,000 and $500. Langden earned the $500 scholarship.
“We practiced for 2G (horizontal welding) but they had 3G (vertical) instead,” said Mark Flaherty, RHS welding instructor. “However, the students did really well in spite of that. The contest was great and they ended up having a lot of fun.”
Langden said he feels he did well even without having much practice with 3G welding.
“We didn’t really practice 3G but I’ve run it before,” he said. “I think I did pretty well without having really practiced on it.”
Ice said he and his classmates spent a lot of time practicing and preparing for the competition.
“We knew there was going to be oxy settling cutting, so I practiced a lot with that,” Ice said. “We’ve come in at night to practice too. We never really practiced for 3G; all we really ever did was horizontal welding, although I think we still did pretty good.”
During the competition, students showed their skills in oxy fuel cutting as well as shielded metal arc welding by building a small project. A 100-question written exam also was part of the competition.
This year, eight high schools were in the annual competition, including Rawlins, Green River, Big Piney, Rock Springs, Saratoga, Evanston, Star Valley and Farson.
Following is a list of how the students placed in the competition:
• First place: Branson Barton (Green River High School)
• Second: Talen Gritchfield (Evanston High School)