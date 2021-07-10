SARATOGA – Offering fresh flowers and handmade gifts, two local artists have opened a new retail business in downtown Saratoga.
The Crowned Buffalo opened June 30, after springtime renovations that included installation of a new ceiling and flooring. The space is earthy, bright, open and clean, reflecting the products the two women create.
Brooke Seitz, a floral farmer and designer based in Saratoga, also makes handmade jewelry. She moved to Wyoming from Michigan, first as an art teacher in Encampment. Now pregnant with her fourth baby, she transitioned into staying home with her kids after her oldest child was born.
“I wasn’t planning on opening a flower business, but after I had my oldest, and was thinking about staying home, well, I have always loved to garden,” she said, adding that she learned much of what she knows from her own parents.
“They’re where I got my love of flowers, and I started doing tabletop flowers wholesale. It just took off on its own,” Seitz said of her floral business, BareFoot Brook. She now creates everything from wedding flowers to custom bouquets, and will have market-ready flowers for sale at the Crowned Buffalo.
“What makes me different or unique as a florist is that I want to grow all my own flowers eventually,” she said. “I can’t get a fresh dahlia or a fresh poppy here, but I can grow them and bring them to the shop.”
Kassey Westring is a working engineer, but has also always loved the artistic side of her chosen profession.
“I really like creating and making things. The process of design is very similar, whether it’s on a large-scale construction project, or a smaller scale with T-shirts or graphics that go on a mug,” Westring said. “The artistic side of design has always appealed to me.”
She began doing custom orders featuring embroidery, heat-press screen printing and laser etching several years ago. She has two children and continues to work as an engineer. Her products, as well as those from other sellers, will be available in the Crowned Buffalo.
“Opening the store seemed like the next step of expanding my business,” Westring said. “I will have products that I make in the store, but I’ll also continue to do custom orders.”
She does screen printing on clothing, bags and totes, and laser etching on signs, cutting boards and mugs.
“The majority of the products I create are tied to a Wyoming theme,” she said. “We are Wyoming licensed to use Steamboat, so a lot of our designs have the bucking horse. But also, a lot of our designs tie into the mountains and the river and Saratoga itself.”
The two say they’ve felt overwhelming support from the community. BareFoot Brook received the Best New Business Award at the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner in the spring, and both women live, work and raise families in the Upper North Platte River Valley.
“Balancing is the hardest thing, so that I can raise my kids at the same time,” Seitz said, adding that having fresh bouquets for pick up downtown may help alleviate the need for deliveries all over the valley. She will still create for custom orders and weddings, and Westring will always offer personalization on her products, maybe one day in the Crowned Buffalo.
Both remain dedicated to the community, downtown and to their own families.
“Having a business and allowing my kids to see the work ethic involved is so big,” Westring said.