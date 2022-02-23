Leadership Carbon County is a program that helps mold and teach current and future leaders of the community.
Rawlins DDA/Main Street Executive Director Pam Thayer has been on the forefront of getting the program up and running since Day One.
“Our regional director of the Wyoming Business Council, Pat Robins, and I were having a conversation back in 2016 about how important helping our leaders to grow is,” Thayer said. “We were discussing how important it is for them to have some basic knowledge and training of leadership and the county as a whole.”
Thayer said that she, Robins and Stacy Crimmins, who at that point was the Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, worked together to construct what the foundational building blocks of Leadership Carbon would be.
The program was launched in 2017.
“We made the choice to follow the Leadership Wyoming program, which has been around for a long time,” Thayer said. “It’s a nine-month-long program compared to the six months that our program is, but the goal is to teach leaders or upcoming leaders about the diversification of our community.”
During the program, workshops are held throughout the six-month stint to help those enrolled in the program get acquainted with multiple sides of Carbon County: education day, government and nonprofit day, health and human services day, industry day and agriculture and tourism day.
“There were three main goals for developing this program such as developing leadership skills, learning about your county and what it has to offer and to have the opportunity to network with other people in the county,” Thayer said.
“All five agencies work together to be able to bring a better program to the county,” Thayer said. “We had three very successful classes in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we did not have one in 2020 but we were able to pick it back up in 2021. Now, our class of 10 makes up the 2022 program participants.”
Each class of program participants has a choice of doing a project and/or a set amount of community service hours.
“Most of the classes that we’ve had have chosen to do the project. It’s a fun way to continue with the networking and growing those leadership skills,” Thayer said.
During one of the years the class was held, Thayer said the program participants chose to rebuild and repaint the flower planters at the local senior center.
“They went and asked for a donation of paint from the local hardware store in order to complete the project,” Thayer said. “Through the project, they worked together to create something in the community that can be looked back on.”
The 2021 program participants chose to do volunteer work instead of a group project due to there being so many opportunities to work alongside local nonprofits, she said.
The program begins in January with a kickoff meeting and proceeds through June, with one daylong class a month. The program is then capped off with a graduation in July.
Each class of program participants participate in a legislative day. Thayer said that this year’s legislative day took place during the ongoing 2022 legislative budget session in Cheyenne.
“Class participants got to attend a luncheon that the governor was speaking at,” Thayer said, adding they also met with local state lawmakers. “They get the opportunity to see how the process works of introducing bills.”
Carbon County Higher Education, Carbon County Economic Development Corp., Rawlins DDA/Main Street, Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce and Rawlins-Carbon County Chamber of Commerce help facilitate the program.
“They each have a day that they’re in charge of,” Thayer said. “Carbon County Higher Education handles the program’s education day. For government and nonprofit day, Rawlins DDA/Main Street takes charge on that one.”
Carbon County Economic Development Corp. takes care of the program’s industry day. Health and human services day is handled by the Rawlins-Carbon County Chamber of commerce and Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce takes care of tourism day.
“I love hearing from past class participants,” Thayer said. “I’ve heard from participants that have lived in Carbon County their whole lives end up learning new things about the county when going through the program.
“We all win when the program is successful. We’re all working towards the same goal: to make a better Carbon County.”
Rawlins Chamber of Commerce Director Magen Donivan also plays an integral part within the program.
When it comes to the benefits the program provides for the people Rawlins and Carbon County, Donivan said that the program gives those in the community looking to gain leadership skills the opportunity to do so.
“The program is great for anyone wanting to help grow Carbon County and to discover the resources we have right here in the county,” Donivan said.
“It not only benefits the people in the class but it also is a great way to give back to our community.”