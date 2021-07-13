RAWLINS — With ski runs visible from miles away, but accessible only to guests of Brush Creek Ranch, the luxury resort has already made its mark on the Upper North Platte River Valley.
In May, Brush Creek Ranch submitted a request for a zone change from residential (RD) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on 620 acres in the Sierra Madres, where it has been operating its private ski area, Green Mountain, since 2019. On Green Mountain, guests can backcountry snowcat ski, snowboard, cross-country ski, snowmobile, snowshoe and snow tube. According to Carbon County Planning Director Sarah Brugger, there are already four yurts on site.
The zone change requested this year would allow for construction of more amenities at the ski area, as well as 16 residential lots, each 35 acres or more in size, that the owner may sell or gift.
“Green Mountain’s intent is to use the property for summer and winter recreation activities,” Brugger said at a Carbon County Planning and Zoning meeting Monday. “I would think of this as two overlays. You have the Green Mountain recreational facility, and with that you have a ski hut and garage, five yurts and a bathhouse, restrooms, a kitchen addition.”
That overlay, which encompasses the ski area, also includes the possibility of adding two caretaker cabins, storage garages, reconstruction of two existing cabins, and the potential for an upper ski hut and warming stations.
The second overlay of the PUD includes the division of a 620-acre parcel of land into 16 35-acre or larger parcels of land on Green Mountain, where luxury homes could be built.
“With that, they will be able to build on this same site a main house, a guest or caretaker’s house, an accessory shed, barn and studios,” Brugger explained. “It was mentioned that there would be a maximum square footage of 20,000 square feet per lot.”
After three hours of public comment and a failed motion to approve the request, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to table the rezoning request from Brush Creek Ranch until July 26.
BRUSH CREEK PLANS
Brush Creek LLC representative Gayle Grider McDonald said the Green Mountain PUD application is for “a small, contributive-minded recreational use plan with a limited number of buildings and homes.”
According to Brugger, in 2001, the former owner, Grand Encampment Mountain Resort, LLC, received an approved zoning change from open range to residential, approved with conditions and an associated covenant. The change allowed for potential development of 285 units, but the covenant meant that for future development, there had to be another zone change or PUD application.
That covenant remains in effect to this day, and Grand Encampment Mountain Resort never applied for that PUD or rezone. In 2019, Brush Creek LLC purchased the property and approached the Planning and Zoning Department to discuss procedural options with the “unique zoning and covenant situation,” Brugger said.
The Green Mountain PUD application complies with the 2001 zoning approval, which requested the potential 285 residential units, Grider McDonald said.
“Our PUD application is for a long-term, visionary plan,” she said. “This is a long-term visionary plan for improvements that may or may not occur over the next 20 to 50 years.”
Other Brush Creek representatives said that “there is no timeline for construction,” and what will not happen is “the 285 units the land is currently zoned for.”
Ben Jordan, a senior hydrogeologist at Weston Engineering, Inc. in Laramie, said the facility will be used approximately 120 days a year.
“The busiest time of the year will certainly be the winter months, when there is little to no competition for water use downstream, because there won’t be irrigation demands,” Jordan said.
As far as wastewater is concerned, an estimated daily waste load from 285 residents, using DEQ design numbers, is 111,150 gallons per day. When Jordan calculated daily use based on the 2021 PUD, it was 17,430 gallons, assuming all structures are occupied at all times.
“So I thought, what if, miraculously, all of the septics were to fail simultaneously? And that (untreated waste) drained into Willow Creek?” Jordan said. “What would be the impact to the North Fork of the Encampment? The nitrate concentration would increase by 0.09 milligrams per liter,” which he said is a minimal increase.
He further stated that forestry management from activities like maintaining a ski area, including cutting to create ski runs, will help protect the area from fire. He also said that low-density development can protect wetlands and improve wildlife habitat.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Both written public comment submitted before the meeting and comments made in person Monday reflected community concern over the project.
“Our chief concerns are that they properly permit well and septic with all planned uses before Carbon County Planning and Development issues the (PUD),” Greg Salisbury, Town of Encampment Mayor said in a letter dated June 17. “It seems like a lot of development for a 640-acre parcel on a steep mountainside. … To a lot of residents, this development will impact more than just their watershed, it will impact wildlife, traffic, emergency services and many other things.”
According to a letter from Medicine Bow National Forest Brush Creek/Hayden District Ranger Jason Armbruster, the property is surrounded by national forest lands. Several roads included with Green Mountain’s zone change application “either do not exist on the ground or are not authorized by the Forest Service for motor vehicle use through the current Motor Vehicle Use Map or special use authorization.”
Amanda Losch, supervisor of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department habitat protection program, submitted a letter stating that the development area contains spring, summer and fall range for the Sierra Madre elk herd, the Platte Valley mule deer herd, the Snowy Range moose herd and the Encampment River bighorn sheep herd.
“Siting of residential and commercial infrastructure may inhibit or restrict big game movement through the planned development area due to density of buildings, increased human activity and new fencing,” Losch wrote.