RAWLINS -- A plan that would allow Brush Creek Ranch to build luxury homes on 35-acre lots on private land inside the national forest is headed to the Carbon County Commission after two long public meetings in July.
The Carbon County Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Monday to pass the planned unit development, which would apply to a 620-acre area above Encampment in the Sierra Madres nestled in the Medicine Bow National Forest. The zone change, if approved by the county commission, would allow for construction of amenities at the Green Mountain ski area, owned by Brush Creek Ranch, as well as the development of 16 residential lots, each 35 acres or more in size. Those residential lots could eventually be sold by the owner to a third party.
In May, Brush Creek Ranch submitted the request for a zone change from residential (RD) to a PUD on the land where it has been operating a private ski area, Green Mountain, since 2019. On Green Mountain, guests can backcountry snowcat ski, snowboard, cross-country ski, snowmobile, snowshoe and snow tube. The PUD, which encompasses the ski area, also includes the possibility of adding two caretaker cabins, storage garages, reconstruction of two existing cabins and the potential for an upper ski hut and warming stations. It also would allow for the division of a 620-acre parcel of land into 16 35-acre or larger parcels of land on Green Mountain for luxury home development.
During the first public meeting on the PUD July 12, many people said they were concerned about the potential downstream impacts of such a development on Encampment’s water supply. Encampment Mayor Greg Salisbury inquired on Monday about the issuing of building permits should Brush Creek get to the point of building on site.
“Who does issue the building permits?” he asked.
“Staff does,” Brugger said.
“I know private use of private lands is very highly enforced, but this has the potential of causing a lot of problems,” he said. “I think the building permits should be at least looked at by the county commissioners.
“One thing we might do is make sure the Town of Encampment does receive these inspections as it is being built, to make sure that somebody is watching over to make sure it is done right,” he continued. “There have been a lot of red flags with violations already, and we just want to make sure this is right. That is our main concern with the town, that our watershed is protected.”
The PUD contains reference to both recreational development and residential development, he said, and perhaps there should be two separate processes for each one.
“You guys are the first line of control,” he said. “We just want to make sure this is done correctly.”
Monday’s discussion included a slate of potential amendments to the Green Mountain PUD, and Brush Creek’s response to them. The Planning and Zoning Commission did approve the PUD with amendments, but Brugger said staff is working on the wording and will have those amendments available to the public before the PUD reaches the county commissioners for discussion.
“We are working on refining and making sure the language is exactly updated within the PUD guide,” she said. “Those amendments will be presented to the board, and will be available prior to the commissioners meeting.”
The commissioners will certify the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation on Aug. 3 and will likely take up the PUD discussion in September.
The proposed amendments discussed Monday included watershed protection measures including a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality-approved sampling and analysis plan submitted to WDEQ within 180 days of the adoption of the PUD, with implementation in 2022. It also stipulated that Green Mountain would supply the WDEQ-approved sampling and analysis plan to the Town of Encampment, as well as water quality monitoring information on an annual basis.
In a letter responding to the potential change to the PUD, Brush Creek said, “We believe that reporting to a local community on an annual basis is not meaningful since Encampment does not have professional staff to utilize the information.”
Additionally, the letter stated that while Brush Creek would consult with WDEQ “at each stage of potential development to determine permitting needs, and appropriate mitigation of potential impacts to water within the watershed of the North Fork of the Encampment River,” the deadline of 180 days is “not realistic given the unknown schedule for any future improvements.”