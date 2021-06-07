SARATOGA -- Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC) hosted the grand opening for the Platte Valley Health Center on Friday, June 4.
This new facility is located on the south side of Saratoga at 1504 South River St., directly across the street from the Valley Food Supermarket. Construction on this facility was begun in October 2020 after the Memorial Hospital board purchased the land which had been the longtime site of a feed store operation. This new facility is similar to the MHCC’s Rawlins Family Practice Clinic. Both facilities were designed by MOA Architecture of Casper and built by Shephard Construction of Rawlins.
With their new building now open, all in-town medical service providers will now move from the clinic’s original temporary facility on Bridge Street. They have shared space with Albany County Chiropractic for the last several months since Dr. Chris Williams joined the Hospital staff and opened his practice in Saratoga in late 2020.
This new $3 million, 6,000-square foot L-shaped facility contains five examination rooms where Dr. Williams and Family Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Wagy, as well as other Rawlins Hospital staff that will be visiting, can provide additional medical services at this state-of-the art location. As well as the exam rooms, this facility has a laboratory and blood draw area, a fully-equipped X-ray room for in-town X-rays and a medical procedure room. This new building also has a physical therapy suite with two exam rooms and a fully equipped gym/exercise space.
This clinic operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No emergency or other services will be provided after 5 p.m. or on weekends. If emergency services are needed, a phone recording advises listeners to call 911 for assistance. This building was not designed to provide emergency room care and it provides no specific ambulance loading or unloading area.
Services available in this facility include primary care, pediatrics, orthopedics, general surgery, obstetrics, physical therapy, imaging, lab, and telehealth support.
In-house physical therapy services will be provided by Fremont Therapy Group of Rawlins.
Dr. Williams will continue to be the resident physician for Saratoga in this new facility. Williams has a degree in family medicine with his medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He conducted his residency at Methodist Hospitals of Dallas, Texas. He came to the Platte Valley with experience leading emergency rooms, clinics, hospitals and other rural health care facilities in southern Texas, the eastern plains of Colorado and most recently northwestern Colorado. Williams and his wife Briana have eight children -- three older and five younger -- and enjoy the opportunities of smaller communities for them and their children. Williams is a native of a small town in the Texas Hill Country.
Family Nurse Practitioner Wagy is joining the facility full time in Saratoga. Wagy received her doctor of nursing practice from the University of Wyoming. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner through both the American Nurses Credentialing Center and American Association of Nurse Practitioners with nine years of nursing experience in both hospital and clinic settings in rural Wyoming.